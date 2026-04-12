Hope for Tomorrow Silent Auction

Item №101





The North Fork Ultimate Estate: 8-Bedroom Luxury Getaway ($7,000 Value)

Gather the Whole Crew for an Unforgettable Southold Escape!

Why settle for a hotel when you can own the weekend in a brand-new, massive 8-bedroom luxury estate? Nestled in the heart of Southold, this stunning home is "in the middle of it all"—surrounded by the North Fork’s premier wineries, farm-to-table stands, and pristine beaches.

Whether you're hosting a multi-family retreat or a milestone reunion, this home is built for entertaining:

Private Oasis: Dive into your own secluded pool.

The Ultimate Game Room: A dedicated gaming area for kids (and the young at heart).

Prime Location: Minutes from the best of Long Island’s wine country and coast.

New Construction: Be among the first to experience this pristine, designer-ready home.

The Details:

Extended Weekend Stay for up to 12 people (Perfect for a Thursday–Sunday or Friday–Monday getaway!)

Subject to availability (Excludes summer and holidays).

Retail Value: $7,000

Buy It Now: $5,500