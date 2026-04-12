Hope for Tomorrow Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Item №101
The North Fork Ultimate Estate: 8-Bedroom Luxury Getaway ($7,000 Value)
Gather the Whole Crew for an Unforgettable Southold Escape!
Why settle for a hotel when you can own the weekend in a brand-new, massive 8-bedroom luxury estate? Nestled in the heart of Southold, this stunning home is "in the middle of it all"—surrounded by the North Fork’s premier wineries, farm-to-table stands, and pristine beaches.
Whether you're hosting a multi-family retreat or a milestone reunion, this home is built for entertaining:
Private Oasis: Dive into your own secluded pool.
The Ultimate Game Room: A dedicated gaming area for kids (and the young at heart).
Prime Location: Minutes from the best of Long Island’s wine country and coast.
New Construction: Be among the first to experience this pristine, designer-ready home.
The Details:
Extended Weekend Stay for up to 12 people (Perfect for a Thursday–Sunday or Friday–Monday getaway!)
Subject to availability (Excludes summer and holidays).
Retail Value: $7,000
Buy It Now: $5,500
Starting bid
Item №102
The Ultimate Florida Keys Waterfront Escape ($2,500 Value)
7 Nights in Marathon for 8 Guests + Private Boat Slip
Trade the daily grind for "Island Time" with a full week at this stunning 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom waterfront townhouse in the heart of Marathon. This isn't just a stay; it’s a lifestyle. Wake up to panoramic views of the ocean and marina, then step directly from your door to the docks.
Why This Is the Perfect Catch:
The Ultimate Home Base: Spacious enough for 8 guests, making it perfect for two families or a legendary fishing trip.
Captain’s Dream: Includes direct access to boat slips, so you can dock your own vessel and be on the reef in minutes.
Marathon Magic: Located "in the middle of it all"—just minutes from world-class diving, the famous 7-Mile Bridge, and the freshest seafood in the Keys.
Luxury Living: Enjoy a modern, fully-equipped townhouse designed for relaxation and sunset cocktails on the balcony.
The Details:
7-Night Stay (Subject to availability).
Winner responsible for a $280 cleaning fee.
Retail Value: $2,500
Buy it Now: $2000
Expires one year from event date.
Starting bid
Item №103
Iconic Italian craftsmanship meets modern texture in this Bottega Veneta Omini Nappa crochet bag. Handcrafted with black Nappa leather accents. This item is woven into a striking crochet pattern that’s both sophisticated and tactile. Spacious yet streamlined, it transitions effortlessly from daytime chic to evening elegance. Signature understated luxury—perfect for collectors or anyone who loves timeless designer style.
Starting bid
Item №104
The Dough-ctor Is In!
A Private Challah Masterclass with Dr. Vanessa Weitzman
Is your braiding technique in need of a check-up? Stat! Join board-certified physician and "Doctor of Dough" Vanessa Weitzman for an exclusive, hands-on challah-making session. Whether you’re a beginner looking for a "first opinion" or a seasoned baker ready to perfect your anatomy of the braid, Dr. Weitzman will guide you through the science of the perfect rise.
The Appointment: A private baking session for up to 4 people.
Specialty Care: Traditional or Gluten-Free options available.
Scheduling: To be held on a mutually convenient date.
No insurance required—just a healthy appetite and a love for fresh bread!
Starting bid
Item №105
A refined two-night beach getaway for 2 at Hotel Maren Fort Lauderdale Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton
Ocean views & daily breakfast included. Resort fees and taxes included.
Discounted valet parking available.
* Subject to availability and blackout dates.
Expires 12/31/2026.
Original certificate must be presented at check-in.
Starting bid
Item №106
Custom Microfiber Beach Towels — Luxury meets sunshine. Choose a vibrant design or supply your own background for a one-of-a-kind towel, finished with a hand-placed monogram. Ultra-soft, quick-dry, and machine washable — perfect for beach, boat, or poolside lounging. Donated by Clothpromotions Plus
Starting bid
Item №107
Branded Microfiber Cleaning Cloths — Practical marketing that goes everywhere. Gentle on lenses and screens, perfect for sunglasses, eyeglasses, phones and tablets. We customize each cloth with your logo for everyday brand visibility. Donated by Clothpromotions Plus
Starting bid
Item №108
$250 to spend at 4-95 Car Wash with no exclusions and no expiration. Real value, total flexibility, and something almost anyone WILL actually use.
Starting bid
Item №109
Enjoy a two-night stay at The Atlantic Hotel & Spa, an elegant AAA Four Diamond all-suite boutique hotel located steps from Fort Lauderdale Beach. Guests can relax in a spacious suite with a kitchenette or full kitchen, private terrace, and the possibility of ocean views. This certificate is valid for a Sunday–Thursday stay only and is subject to availability and blackout dates. Resort fee and valet parking are included. Additional incidental charges or expenses beyond the certificate value are the responsibility of the guest. Reservation must be confirmed in advance, and the certificate must be presented at check-in. Certificate expires one year from the date of issuance.
Starting bid
Item №201
A premium self-care package featuring a Classic Lash Fill and Brow Clean-Up by Natalia Mironocheva, plus a European-style manicure and pedicure by Makvala Omelianenko. Two beauty specialists, one polished experience, and a perfect way to enjoy expert care from head to toe. Gratuity not included.
Starting bid
Item №202
A thoughtful self-care package from Siperstein Dermatology Group featuring premium skincare products, spa-ready extras, CME + $50 Sephora gift card. A polished gift for anyone who would love a little relaxation, refresh, and professional skincare all in one.
Starting bid
Item №203
8 Sessions of Advanced Therapy at Health-Fit Chiropractic
Stop "playing through the pain" and start recovering like a professional. Bid now for 8 sessions of elite-level Shockwave Therapy or Active Release Technique (ART) at Boca Raton’s premier sports recovery center. Whether you're tackling chronic injuries, tendonitis, or everyday stiffness, these high-tech treatments are the gold standard for fast results.
Starting bid
Item №204
Unlock insight, clarity, and a touch of the mystical with a private tarot reading from intuitive psychic Emily Grote. Whether you're seeking guidance in love, career, or life’s next chapter, Emily’s readings are known for their accuracy, warmth, and empowering perspective. This personalized session offers a unique opportunity to gain deeper understanding and fresh direction—perfect for anyone curious about what the cards may reveal. Bid now and discover what the universe has in store for you!
Starting bid
Item №205
Enjoy a relaxing escape with this $250 gift certificate, redeemable for facials, massages, body treatments, and nail services. Known for its serene setting and expert care, it’s the perfect way to unwind and recharge.
Starting bid
Item №206
A 5-class Pilates Reformer package at Pilates and Or in Boca Raton. This ballet-inspired method combines low-impact movement with expert instruction to build strength, improve flexibility, and create a toned, balanced feel.
Starting bid
Item №207
Treat yourself to a fully customized 60-minute healing session with renowned practitioner Kristen Regione, paired with a refreshing salon visit at Salon Edge.
Your journey begins with a personalized massage experience in either Kristen’s private “Zen Studio” in Central Boca. Known for her holistic approach, Kristen blends traditional massage with specialized modalities such as acupuncture, cupping, hot stone therapy, and tuning fork vibrational healing, all tailored to your body’s needs.
Complete your self-care ritual with a facial and hair wash at Salon Edge, leaving you polished, relaxed, and renewed from head to toe.
A perfect combination of deep healing and effortless pampering.
The Fine Print:
NEW CLIENTS ONLY
Location: Kristen's Private Studio in Central Boca & Salon Edge Boca
Expiration: Must be redeemed by October 31, 2026.
Gratuity not included.
Starting bid
Item №208
Enjoy a complete head-to-toe self-care package with a 50-minute lymphatic drainage massage plus facial massage at Let’s Face It MD, and a private haircut and conditioning treatment with Amber Clawson.
The Fine Print: New clients only. Both services take place in Wellington. Must be redeemed by October 31, 2026. Appointment required and subject to availability. Gratuity not included.
Starting bid
Item №209
Stay sharp with two haircuts by Stephen at Lanzetta's Barbershop, then head just minutes away to enjoy a night out with a $100 gift card to Kapow Noodle Bar—both conveniently located in Delray Beach for an easy, back-to-back experience.
Starting bid
Item №210
Upgrade your look and your vision with this $300 gift certificate, redeemable for eye exams, glasses, contacts, and eyewear accessories. A practical and stylish essential for everyday life.
Starting bid
Item №211
A 90-minute massage by Sabine Bourgi designed for full-body relaxation and real renewal. A longer, more indulgent experience that gives you time to fully unwind, recharge, and enjoy expert care.
Starting bid
Item №212
Get date-night ready with one haircut and blowout from Cocoshe Hair and Beauty & one eyebrow shaping session at Boca Brows, and a candle for the perfect finishing touch. This is a polished beauty package designed to help you look refreshed, confident, and ready for a special night out. Expires October 30, 2026. Appointment required and subject to availability. Gratuity not included.
Starting bid
Item №213
Reveal glowing, refreshed skin with a luxurious HydraFacial at this premier Boca Raton medical spa. This advanced, non-invasive treatment deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates the skin using customized serums for a radiant, healthy complexion.
A perfect self-care experience for anyone looking to rejuvenate their skin and feel their absolute best.
Expires 10/21/2026
Starting bid
Item №214
Experience the glow without the downtime. PRX is a revolutionary “no-peel” topical biostimulator that delivers the benefits of a high-strength TCA peel without visible peeling. It penetrates deep into the skin to stimulate collagen and renewal from within.
3 treatment sessions included
Instantly tightens, brightens, and evens skin tone
No peeling and no downtime
Immediate “red carpet glow” with continued improvement over time
A powerful, results-driven treatment for radiant, firmer, more youthful-looking skin. Expires 10/21/2026
Starting bid
Item №215
Elevate your skincare routine inside and out with this luxurious beauty set, featuring the Gemini Beauty Kit with Recovery Night Cream, Morning Dew Serum, Matcha and Oat Moisturizer, and Barrier Recovery Serum. Also includes a special gift from Licensed Skin Therapist and Waxing Specialist Andela Miksik, other beauty extras, and a candle for a relaxing finishing touch.
Starting bid
Item №216
Invest in your health and vitality with this NAD+ Wellness Package, generously provided by Wellness Family in Boca Raton.
This offering includes three NAD+ intramuscular (IM) injections, designed to support the body at a cellular level. NAD+ is a naturally occurring coenzyme essential to energy production and overall cell function—playing a key role in how we feel, think, and perform.
This wellness experience is ideal for those looking to support:
Energy and metabolism
Recovery and performance
Cognitive clarity and focus
Mood balance
Healthy aging and inflammation response
A thoughtful and modern approach to wellness, this package is perfect for anyone interested in optimizing how they feel—inside and out.
Starting bid
Item №217
Treat yourself — or someone special — to a relaxing and rejuvenating experience at Beauty Bar Head Spa by Limor in Delray Beach. This indulgent package includes:
Signature 60-Minute Head Spa ($150)
Signature 60-Minute Facial ($150)
Designed to relax, restore, and refresh, the Signature Head Spa experience includes a scalp analysis, deep cleanse, aromatherapy, therapeutic massage, Halo Water Ring treatment, conditioning therapy, and more. Paired with a Signature Facial, this is the perfect reset for body, mind, and skin.
Perfect for Mother’s Day, birthdays, graduations, or anyone deserving a little pampering.
Expires: April 2027
Starting bid
Item №218
Refresh, lift, and glow with this luxurious beauty package designed to rejuvenate both skin and spirit.
This indulgent package includes:
Sculptural Face Lifting Session at Royal Skin and Body Care in Wellington ($150 Value)
The Trial Edit Set from Augustinus Bader — a curated collection of the brand’s iconic skincare essentials designed to deliver their signature restorative skincare ritual.
Perfect for anyone looking to elevate their self-care routine with cutting-edge skincare and a deeply restorative facial experience.
Total Value: $450+ Gratuity not included.
Starting bid
Item №219
Treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate anti-aging experience with the Radiant Renewal Skincare Package from Rejuvenessence. This beautifully presented gift box includes a certificate for the Power Peel and Smooth Skin System treatment—designed to stimulate collagen, firm and tighten and smooth out lines and wrinkles to restore a more youthful you. See noticeable results starting with your first treatment! More information @clinicalfacials.com.
Starting bid
Item №301
Take your game to the next level with this all-in-one pickleball starter pack—plus a private training session with elite coach Brad Holt (Boca Bath and Tennis)!
This premium bundle includes:
2 Eclipse Kitchen's Closed Pickleball Paddles– lightweight, durable, with padded covers
1 XL Pickleball Tote Bag Black – perfect for carrying your gear in comfort
Perfect for sports lovers who enjoy fun, fitness, and a little friendly competition!
Starting bid
Item №302
Win a 1.5-hour private tennis lesson with Ken Hine, a master coach with over 40 years of teaching experience, plus a Tecnifibre 280 Power G3 racket (4 3/8" grip) generously provided by Tennis Plaza. This personalized session will focus on technique, strategy, footwork, and match play tailored to your level and goals. Lesson to be scheduled by appointment based on Ken Hine’s availability; winner must coordinate date, time, and location in advance with the coach or auction coordinator.
Starting bid
Item №303
Enjoy 2 1 hour tennis lesson with BBT Tennis Director Cem Gurkaynak H($140), along with: Head Boom MP 2026 Purple racquet - the official racquet of Coco Gauf ($260), a Head grey tote ($100), and racquet stringing ($40). A great opportunity to receive personalized instruction, upgrade your gear, and elevate your game. Mutually convenient lesson time TBD. Expires one year from event date.
Starting bid
Item №304
Train one-on-one with Khrystina Vozniak, a current nationally ranked professional tennis player representing Ukraine, former Division I athlete, and active tournament competitor. Perfect for players of any level looking for expert instruction and high-level hitting experience. Mutially convenient time and place TBD. Expires one year from event date. And... Learn how to train the subconscious to support brain performance in Sports, Life and Business. Techniques used by elite athletes and business leaders for decades - Donated by MPB Sports and Rehabilitation.
Starting bid
Item №305
A private lacrosse lesson with a varsity defenseman from North Broward Prep, plus complimentary lacrosse head stringing. A valuable opportunity for any player to get one-on-one instruction and added equipment support in one package. AND fuel up after with a $100 gift card to Sababa Hummus House.
Starting bid
Item №306
Enjoy three private yoga sessions focused on either back care or athletic recovery. These physical therapy–style sessions are designed to help reduce back pain, improve mobility, support recovery, and build strength with safe, guided movement. Ideal for athletes or anyone looking for targeted support for their back.
Starting bid
Item №307
Your perfect summer starts here!
This ultimate outdoor-ready bundle includes:
The IceCream Sunscreen Sun & Sand Essentials Kit - Enjoy 2 premium sunscreens & 6 ultra-moisturizing lip balms. Whether you’re relaxing seaside or heading out on a sunny adventure, this kit keeps your skin protected and your beach vibe on point.
Plus, enjoy an exclusive 1.5 hour tennis lesson with professional coach Stacy Muzii! Whether you're just getting started or looking to fine-tune your technique, Stacy brings expert guidance and high energy to every session.
A fantastic combo for sun lovers and active spirits alike.
Starting bid
Item №308
Enjoy three private 1-hour swim lessons with a former competitive junior swimmer and national prize winner from Ukraine. Perfect for all levels, these personalized sessions build confidence, refine technique, and improve overall performance in the water.
Lessons take place at Boca Bath & Tennis in a full-size 25-yard pool.
Plus, refuel with a $100 gift card to Sababa Hummus House—a local favorite for fresh, flavorful Mediterranean cuisine.
Starting bid
Item №401
Enjoy the perfect date night in OR out with three local favorites: a $100 Twenty Twenty Grill gift card, a $100 Wild Fork gift card for premium meats and seafood at home, and a $50 Revival Boutique certificate for a stylish finishing touch.
Starting bid
Item №402
Enjoy a fresh Bolay catering package for 10 paired with a Sweet Life Boca Bakery Napoleon Cake for 10. A simple, delicious way to host family, friends, or coworkers with a complete savory-and-sweet meal everyone can enjoy.
Starting bid
Item №403
Enjoy $300 in dining with this versatile combo—perfect for casual lunches, easy dinners, or a relaxed night out. Great food, great value, and something for everyone.
Starting bid
Item №404
Enjoy a fun night out with a delicious dining experience at Catch & Cut plus two 1-hour game certificates at Pyramid Billiards. A perfect pairing of great food and friendly competition for date night, friends, or family fun.
Package Includes:
$200 Gift Certificate to Catch & Cut
(2) One-Hour Game Certificates to Pyramid Billiards
Total Value: $250+
Valid Through: December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Item №405
Enjoy $200 in dining with this perfect pairing—fresh Mediterranean favorites at Sababa Hummus House and bold, modern Asian flavors at Kapow Noodle Bar. Ideal for two great nights out.
Starting bid
Item №406
Join two of Boca’s most passionate foodies, Audrey Liu and Fabian Sy for an unforgettable dim sum experience! You and up to three guests will be treated to an authentic culinary adventure at TenTen Chinese in Sunrise —an Instagram favorite known for its top-tier dim sum and vibrant atmosphere. Enjoy the best Dim Sum in Florida with these 2 amazing guides - Expertly selected bites, great conversation, and plenty of foodie fun GUARANTEED!
Valid on weekends only. Expires one year from event date.
Starting bid
Item №501
From Ukraine-born artist and Sakal Palm Beach founder Oksana Sakal comes this exclusive hand-painted jewelry box, created just for this auction. Made with soft embossed leather and lined in velvet, it features a mirror, secure compartments, a removable tray, and a gold key closure. A stunning blend of function and timeless Sakal elegance—perfect for your most cherished pieces.
Starting bid
Item №502
Experience a music lesson like no other with the legendary Jan Lewan! A Grammy Award nominee and the inspiration behind the hit Netflix movie The Polka King (starring Jack Black), Jan is a world-class entertainer who has graced stages from Atlantic City to Europe. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned player, you'll learn from a master of showmanship and soul. This is your chance to hear the stories behind the movie and pick up professional techniques from a true icon of the industry.
Includes: One 45 minute private piano lesson at a mutually agreed-upon location in Palm Beach County or North Broward. NEW STUDENTS ONLY. Expires 10/31/2026
Starting bid
Item №503
Enjoy 4 private piano lessons (30 minutes each) with Kate Munits, either at her studio in Greenacres or in the comfort of your home. Lessons are tailored to your level and goals - perfect for beginners or those looking to improve their skills in a relaxed and inspiring setting.
Starting bid
Item №504
Own something truly original. Work directly with Iryna Huttenlokher to create a bespoke jacket or tattoo design—a personal expression of your style and story.
Based in Boca Raton, Iryna specializes in Japanese art, refined florals, and ornamental compositions, collaborating closely with each client to craft meaningful, one-of-a-kind designs—never templates, always original.
Starting bid
Item №601
Get your new driver road-ready with private driving lessons from Artis Driving School, known for its professional, European-style instruction and focus on safety and confidence. This package includes expert in-car training designed to build real-world skills and prepare students for their road test. Trusted across South Florida, Artis is the perfect start for any new driver.
Starting bid
Item №602
Let your child explore the exciting world of veterinary care with Dr. Andrew Turkell at Calusa Veterinary Center! They'll shadow a real vet, learn about animal health, and help with simple, safe tasks. Perfect for young animal lovers!
Starting bid
Item №603
Treat yourself or a loved one to an energizing month of martial arts classes at Xcel Martial Arts. This gift certificate includes ONE month of training for kids ages 3+, teens, and adults—designed to build confidence, discipline, focus, and strength in a welcoming and supportive environment. Perfect for anyone looking to stay active, learn new skills, and enjoy a fun experience with lasting benefits.
Starting bid
Item №604
Get your college-bound student an edge. Two SAT or ACT Coaching sessions with with Steve Kirshenbaum from SAT Prep Group, whose 3000+ students and 30,0000+ live sessions over 25 years has resulted in a current +308.8 SAT score increase!
Starting bid
Item №605
Give a student the edge with two hours of one-on-one college essay coaching and admissions consulting from an experienced college counselor. This session includes targeted feedback on essay structure, voice, and storytelling, help choosing or refining topic(s), advice on application strategy and timelines, and concrete editing suggestions to make every word count. Ideal for high-school juniors, seniors, or transfer applicants seeking standout, authentic submissions. Virtual or in-person by arrangement. Perfect for students who want confidence, clarity, and a competitive application boost — bid now to give a future scholar a powerful advantage.
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