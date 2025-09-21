Hope for Zoe

No Frills item
No Frills
$75

Starting bid

$200 No Frills Gift Card

Leduc Cinema Movie Passes #1 item
Leduc Cinema Movie Passes #1
$10

Starting bid

4 Movie Passes for Monday and Wednesday nights at Leduc Cinemas.


Estimated Value: $40. Expires Dec 2026

Leduc Cinema Movie Passes #2 item
Leduc Cinema Movie Passes #2
$5

Starting bid

2 Movie Passes for Monday and Wednesday nights at Leduc Cinemas.


Estimated Value: $20. Expires Dec 2026

Leduc Cinema Movie Passes #4 item
Leduc Cinema Movie Passes #4
$10

Starting bid

4 Movie Passes for Monday and Wednesday nights at Leduc Cinemas.


Estimated Value: $40. Expires Dec 2026

Luxx Nail Gift Card item
Luxx Nail Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$100 Luxx Nails Gift Card. Located by the Edmonton International Airport.

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Donated by Saradee Boutique.

Estimated Value: $150


Items: Chocolates, lip care, bath soak, candle, eye masks, superfood latte powder, glass water bottle

Golf Passes item
Golf Passes
$50

Starting bid

4- 9 holes of gold with power cart at Triple Creek Golf Course.

Estimated Value: $150

Boston PIzza Leduc item
Boston PIzza Leduc
$25

Starting bid

$100 Boston Pizza Gift Card.

Only valid at the location in Leduc.


Valid until Jan 30, 2026

Warehouse One item
Warehouse One
$5

Starting bid

$25 Warehouse One Gift Card.


Education Station item
Education Station
$15

Starting bid

$50 Education Station Gift Card.

Hair Basket item
Hair Basket item
Hair Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Katrina from Beauty Unleashed Hair Salon.


Estimated Value: $150


Items: Hair elastic, Oil diffuser, Color freeze shampoo, Color free conditioner, Hair spray, bath bomb, lotion, glass water bottle, hair clip, and scalp massager

Mr. Mikes Gift Basket item
Mr. Mikes Gift Basket item
Mr. Mikes Gift Basket item
Mr. Mikes Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $110


Items: $50 Gift Card, 1 bottle of red wine, 2 palm bays, 1 teal tumbler, 1 shot glass, 3 golf balls, 1 BBQ utilities set, and a variety of Mr. Mike branded items.

Comic Strip item
Comic Strip
$50

Starting bid

8 Tickets to a performance at Rick Bronson's "The Comic Strip".


Estimated Value: $280


Valid until Oct 4, 2026

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $80


Items: Blanket, oil diffuser, gratitude journal, candle, and spa items

Riverhawks Tickets item
Riverhawks Tickets
$15

Starting bid

2 Grandstand ticket vouchers for the 2026 regular season.


Estimated Value: $50

Real Deal Meats item
Real Deal Meats
$15

Starting bid

$50 Real Deal Meats Gift Card

Oishii Sushi #1 item
Oishii Sushi #1
$15

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card for Oishii Sushi in Beaumont.

Oishii Sushi #2dewd3rygvfcxyxgtvc item
Oishii Sushi #2dewd3rygvfcxyxgtvc
$15

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card for Oishii Sushi in Beaumont.

Impact Dog Seatbelt Harness item
Impact Dog Seatbelt Harness
$15

Starting bid

Estimate Value: $102

Kurgo:130 lbs limit


Brooke"s Creek Mini Golf #1 item
Brooke"s Creek Mini Golf #1
$10

Starting bid

Family of 4 pass at Brooke's Creek Mini Golf Course in Whitecourt.


Estimated Value: $46

Brooke"s Creek Mini Golf #2 item
Brooke"s Creek Mini Golf #2
$10

Starting bid

Family of 4 pass at Brooke's Creek Mini Golf Course in Whitecourt.


Estimated Value: $46

Book Repair Services item
Book Repair Services
$15

Starting bid

1 Hour of Book Binding Services at Bailey's Books in St.Albert.


Donated by Bailey Books. Valid until 12/31/2026.


Estimated Value: $95

Toast Gift Card #1 item
Toast Gift Card #1
$15

Starting bid

Toast $50 Gift Card

Toast Gift Card #2 item
Toast Gift Card #2
$15

Starting bid

Toast $50 Gift Card

Toast Gift Card #3 item
Toast Gift Card #3
$15

Starting bid

Toast $50 Gift Card

Toast Gift Card #4 item
Toast Gift Card #4
$15

Starting bid

Toast $50 Gift Card

Gateway Entertainment #1 item
Gateway Entertainment #1
$80

Starting bid

Party for 10, 2 lanes, 2 hours of bowling at Gateway Entertainment in Edmonton.


Estimated Value: $320. Valid until Aug 31, 2026

Gateway Entertainment #2 item
Gateway Entertainment #2
$80

Starting bid

Party for 10, 2 lanes, 2 hours of bowling at Gateway Entertainment in Edmonton.


Estimated Value: $320. Valid until Aug 31, 2026

United Cycle item
United Cycle
$5

Starting bid

$25 United Cycle Gift Card.

Oil Diffusers #1 item
Oil Diffusers #1
$15

Starting bid

4 Oil Diffusers.


Donated by JC Nails- Leduc. Estimated value: $120

Oil Diffusers #2 item
Oil Diffusers #2
$15

Starting bid

4 Oil Diffusers.


Donated by JC Nails- Leduc. Estimated value: $120

Oil Diffusers #3 item
Oil Diffusers #3
$15

Starting bid

3 Oil Diffusers.


Donated by JC Nails- Leduc. Estimated value: $90

Sorrentino item
Sorrentino
$15

Starting bid

$50 Sorrentino Gift Card.


Can be used at Sorrentinos or Buco Pizzeria.

60 Minute Massage item
60 Minute Massage
$30

Starting bid

60 minute massage at Therapeutic Body Concepts.


Estimated Value: $116

Flat Boy Burger Gift Basket item
Flat Boy Burger Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

Estimate Value: $140


Items: 12 beers, 2 $25 Gift Cards, red bag, blue t shirt, hat, and frisbee

Cookie Card item
Cookie Card
$20

Starting bid

Crumble Cookie Year Card


Estimated Value: $96

Black Stone Mini Golf item
Black Stone Mini Golf
$20

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $70


Items: 4 mini golf passes for BlackStone Mini Golf in Pigeon Lake, pop, candies, stickers, and green teddy bear.

Batting Practice item
Batting Practice
$10

Starting bid

30 minutes of batting practice at the Batting Cages in Edmonton.


Estimated Value: $35

Yoga item
Yoga
$15

Starting bid

A 2 week unlimited Intro Pass to Yoga Life Studios in Edmonton.


Estimated Value: $60

Keg Gift Card item
Keg Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Keg $25 Gift Card.

Rapid Fire Theatre #1 item
Rapid Fire Theatre #1
$15

Starting bid

3 Tickets to a performance at Rapid Fire Theatre in Edmonton.


Estimated Value: $65

Rapid Fire Theatre #2 item
Rapid Fire Theatre #2
$15

Starting bid

3 Tickets to a performance at Rapid Fire Theatre in Edmonton.


Estimated Value: $65

HQ Salon item
HQ Salon
$15

Starting bid

Gift Card for a spa pedicure at HQ Salon in Sherwood Park.


Estimated Value: $91.25

Laser City item
Laser City
$10

Starting bid

4 Vouchers for Laser City in Edmonton.


Estimated Value: $44

Edo item
Edo
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card, speaker, Beer coozie, chop sticks, mouse pad, cutlery set, socks, straw, and post its


Estimated Value: $55

Edo #2 item
Edo #2
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card, speaker, Beer coozie, chop sticks, mouse pad, cutlery set, socks, straw, and post its


Estimated Value: $55

Oilers Tickets item
Oilers Tickets
$250

Starting bid

October 30, 2025

7:00 PM

SECTION 104

Row 11

Seats 15 & 16

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!