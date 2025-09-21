Hope for Zoe

Starting bid
$200 No Frills Gift Card
Starting bid
4 Movie Passes for Monday and Wednesday nights at Leduc Cinemas.
Estimated Value: $40. Expires Dec 2026
Starting bid
2 Movie Passes for Monday and Wednesday nights at Leduc Cinemas.
Estimated Value: $20. Expires Dec 2026
Starting bid
4 Movie Passes for Monday and Wednesday nights at Leduc Cinemas.
Estimated Value: $40. Expires Dec 2026
Starting bid
$100 Luxx Nails Gift Card. Located by the Edmonton International Airport.
Starting bid
Donated by Saradee Boutique.
Estimated Value: $150
Items: Chocolates, lip care, bath soak, candle, eye masks, superfood latte powder, glass water bottle
Starting bid
4- 9 holes of gold with power cart at Triple Creek Golf Course.
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
$100 Boston Pizza Gift Card.
Only valid at the location in Leduc.
Valid until Jan 30, 2026
Starting bid
$25 Warehouse One Gift Card.
Starting bid
$50 Education Station Gift Card.
Starting bid
Donated by Katrina from Beauty Unleashed Hair Salon.
Estimated Value: $150
Items: Hair elastic, Oil diffuser, Color freeze shampoo, Color free conditioner, Hair spray, bath bomb, lotion, glass water bottle, hair clip, and scalp massager
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $110
Items: $50 Gift Card, 1 bottle of red wine, 2 palm bays, 1 teal tumbler, 1 shot glass, 3 golf balls, 1 BBQ utilities set, and a variety of Mr. Mike branded items.
Starting bid
8 Tickets to a performance at Rick Bronson's "The Comic Strip".
Estimated Value: $280
Valid until Oct 4, 2026
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $80
Items: Blanket, oil diffuser, gratitude journal, candle, and spa items
Starting bid
2 Grandstand ticket vouchers for the 2026 regular season.
Estimated Value: $50
Starting bid
$50 Real Deal Meats Gift Card
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card for Oishii Sushi in Beaumont.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card for Oishii Sushi in Beaumont.
Starting bid
Estimate Value: $102
Kurgo:130 lbs limit
Starting bid
Family of 4 pass at Brooke's Creek Mini Golf Course in Whitecourt.
Estimated Value: $46
Starting bid
Family of 4 pass at Brooke's Creek Mini Golf Course in Whitecourt.
Estimated Value: $46
Starting bid
1 Hour of Book Binding Services at Bailey's Books in St.Albert.
Donated by Bailey Books. Valid until 12/31/2026.
Estimated Value: $95
Starting bid
Toast $50 Gift Card
Starting bid
Toast $50 Gift Card
Starting bid
Toast $50 Gift Card
Starting bid
Toast $50 Gift Card
Starting bid
Party for 10, 2 lanes, 2 hours of bowling at Gateway Entertainment in Edmonton.
Estimated Value: $320. Valid until Aug 31, 2026
Starting bid
Party for 10, 2 lanes, 2 hours of bowling at Gateway Entertainment in Edmonton.
Estimated Value: $320. Valid until Aug 31, 2026
Starting bid
$25 United Cycle Gift Card.
Starting bid
4 Oil Diffusers.
Donated by JC Nails- Leduc. Estimated value: $120
Starting bid
4 Oil Diffusers.
Donated by JC Nails- Leduc. Estimated value: $120
Starting bid
3 Oil Diffusers.
Donated by JC Nails- Leduc. Estimated value: $90
Starting bid
$50 Sorrentino Gift Card.
Can be used at Sorrentinos or Buco Pizzeria.
Starting bid
60 minute massage at Therapeutic Body Concepts.
Estimated Value: $116
Starting bid
Estimate Value: $140
Items: 12 beers, 2 $25 Gift Cards, red bag, blue t shirt, hat, and frisbee
Starting bid
Crumble Cookie Year Card
Estimated Value: $96
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $70
Items: 4 mini golf passes for BlackStone Mini Golf in Pigeon Lake, pop, candies, stickers, and green teddy bear.
Starting bid
30 minutes of batting practice at the Batting Cages in Edmonton.
Estimated Value: $35
Starting bid
A 2 week unlimited Intro Pass to Yoga Life Studios in Edmonton.
Estimated Value: $60
Starting bid
Keg $25 Gift Card.
Starting bid
3 Tickets to a performance at Rapid Fire Theatre in Edmonton.
Estimated Value: $65
Starting bid
3 Tickets to a performance at Rapid Fire Theatre in Edmonton.
Estimated Value: $65
Starting bid
Gift Card for a spa pedicure at HQ Salon in Sherwood Park.
Estimated Value: $91.25
Starting bid
4 Vouchers for Laser City in Edmonton.
Estimated Value: $44
Starting bid
$50 gift card, speaker, Beer coozie, chop sticks, mouse pad, cutlery set, socks, straw, and post its
Estimated Value: $55
Starting bid
$50 gift card, speaker, Beer coozie, chop sticks, mouse pad, cutlery set, socks, straw, and post its
Estimated Value: $55
Starting bid
October 30, 2025
7:00 PM
SECTION 104
Row 11
Seats 15 & 16
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!