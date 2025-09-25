Hope From Heaven's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Basket contains all your cozy fall SWAG. Blanket, hat, pumpkin pie, apple cider & mug, candle and pumpkin seeds. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
Dallas Cowboys current quarterback, Dak Prescott, signed jersey in a frame
Starting bid
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo, signed jersey in frame. Valued at $600.
Starting bid
Autographed cap by Texas Rangers' Chris Martin with proof of authenticity. Valued at $75.
Starting bid
Frames photo of the Dallas Cowboys through the decades with a piece of the original stadium turf. Valued at $125.
Starting bid
Club cover, tees and cap by Gospel Golf. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Gift Certificate for the 2026 Rodeo Tournament at Dickies Arena. Valued at
Starting bid
Helmet signed by Dallas Cowboy's quarterback Dak Prescott. Valued at $850.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to the Fort Worth Family Cleaners. Valued at $150.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!