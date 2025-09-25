Hosted by

Hope From Heaven's Silent Auction

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$25

Starting bid

Basket contains all your cozy fall SWAG. Blanket, hat, pumpkin pie, apple cider & mug, candle and pumpkin seeds. Valued at $50.

Autographed Dak Prescott Jersey item
Autographed Dak Prescott Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Dallas Cowboys current quarterback, Dak Prescott, signed jersey in a frame

Autographed Tony Romo Jersey item
Autographed Tony Romo Jersey
$250

Starting bid

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Tony Romo, signed jersey in frame. Valued at $600.

Texas Rangers' Chris Martin Autographed Hat item
Texas Rangers' Chris Martin Autographed Hat
$50

Starting bid

Autographed cap by Texas Rangers' Chris Martin with proof of authenticity. Valued at $75.

Dallas Cowboys Collectible item
Dallas Cowboys Collectible
$75

Starting bid

Frames photo of the Dallas Cowboys through the decades with a piece of the original stadium turf. Valued at $125.

Gospel Golf SWAG item
Gospel Golf SWAG
$50

Starting bid

Club cover, tees and cap by Gospel Golf. Valued at $100.

FWSSR Rodeo Tickets item
FWSSR Rodeo Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Gift Certificate for the 2026 Rodeo Tournament at Dickies Arena. Valued at

Autographed Dak Prescott Helmet item
Autographed Dak Prescott Helmet
$400

Starting bid

Helmet signed by Dallas Cowboy's quarterback Dak Prescott. Valued at $850.

Family First Dry Cleaners Gift Certificate item
Family First Dry Cleaners Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Gift Certificate to the Fort Worth Family Cleaners. Valued at $150.

