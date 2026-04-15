Hope Gala Expanding Access, Elevating Futures

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About this event
The Legacy Sponsor represents the highest level of partnership and impact. This investment goes beyond a single event- it helps shape the future of Chicago Youth Programs and the young people we serve for years to come. Legacy Sponsors play a pivotal role in expanding our reach across the city, strengthening our programs, and ensuring that hope is not just a moment, but a lasting movement.
As a Legacy Sponsor, your leadership will be recognized as transformational, fueling long-term change, opening doors of opportunity, and leaving a meaningful imprint on generations to come.
The Beacon of Hope Sponsor stands as a guiding light for youth and families, illuminating pathways to opportunity, growth, and success. This level of support powers critical programming and helps us reach more communities with the resources, mentorship, and experiences they deserve.
As a Beacon of Hope Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as a leader in uplifting communities, shining brightly as a symbol of possibility and inspiring others to invest in the promise of your youth.
Recognition in Chicago Youth Programs' social media posts (leading up to the event).
Recognition will be focused on Facebook and Twitter (minimum of 2, collective).
Admission for four (4) guests
This ticket admits ten guests to the Hope Gala.
This ticket admits five guests to the Hope Gala.
This ticket admits two guests to the Hope Gala.
This ticket admits one guest to the Hope Gala.
This ticket admits one guest (28 years or younger) to the Hope Gala.
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