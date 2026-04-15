Hope Gala Expanding Access, Elevating Futures

The Legacy Sponsor represents the highest level of partnership and impact. This investment goes beyond a single event- it helps shape the future of Chicago Youth Programs and the young people we serve for years to come. Legacy Sponsors play a pivotal role in expanding our reach across the city, strengthening our programs, and ensuring that hope is not just a moment, but a lasting movement.





As a Legacy Sponsor, your leadership will be recognized as transformational, fueling long-term change, opening doors of opportunity, and leaving a meaningful imprint on generations to come.