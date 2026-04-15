Chicago Youth Programs Inc

Hosted by

Chicago Youth Programs Inc

About this event

Hope Gala Expanding Access, Elevating Futures

Third Floor

302 N Green St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA

Legacy Sponsor
$100,000

The Legacy Sponsor represents the highest level of partnership and impact. This investment goes beyond a single event- it helps shape the future of Chicago Youth Programs and the young people we serve for years to come. Legacy Sponsors play a pivotal role in expanding our reach across the city, strengthening our programs, and ensuring that hope is not just a moment, but a lasting movement.


As a Legacy Sponsor, your leadership will be recognized as transformational, fueling long-term change, opening doors of opportunity, and leaving a meaningful imprint on generations to come.

Beacon of Hope Sponsor
$50,000

The Beacon of Hope Sponsor stands as a guiding light for youth and families, illuminating pathways to opportunity, growth, and success. This level of support powers critical programming and helps us reach more communities with the resources, mentorship, and experiences they deserve.


As a Beacon of Hope Sponsor, your organization will be recognized as a leader in uplifting communities, shining brightly as a symbol of possibility and inspiring others to invest in the promise of your youth.

Presenting Sponsor
$25,000
  • Opportunity for a senior company representative to deliver brief remarks (2-3 minutes) during the event. (mutually agreed upon)
  • Opportunity to provide VIP experience to be auctioned or raffled during the event
  • On-stage recognition.
  • Admission for fifteen (15) guests with sponsor identification.
Prosperity Sponsor
$20,000
  • Opportunity to provide VIP experience or merchandise to be auctioned or raffled during the event.
  • Opportunity to provide a branded gift for the event attendees. All items must be approved in advance by Chicago Youth Programs.
  • Admission for twelve (12) guests with sponsor identification.
Triump Sponsor
$15,000
  • Recognition from the podium during the event program.
  • Opportunity to provide VIP experience or merchandise to be auctioned or raffled during event.
  • Admission for ten (10) guests with sponsor identification.
Joy Sponsor
$10,000
  • Recognition from the podium during the event program.
  • Opportunity to provide VIP experience or merchandise to be auctioned or raffled during the event.
  • Admission for eight (8) guests with sponsor identification.
Success Sponsor
$5,000
  • Recognition from the podium during the event program.
  • Opportunity to provide a branded gift to event attendees.
  • Admission for six (6) guests with sponsor identification.
Achievement Sponsor
$2,500

Recognition in Chicago Youth Programs' social media posts (leading up to the event).

Recognition will be focused on Facebook and Twitter (minimum of 2, collective).

Admission for four (4) guests

10 Ticket Package
$1,800

This ticket admits ten guests to the Hope Gala.

5 Ticket Package
$1,000

This ticket admits five guests to the Hope Gala.

Couples Ticket Package
$425

This ticket admits two guests to the Hope Gala.

Single Ticket
$225

This ticket admits one guest to the Hope Gala.

CYP Alumni Single Ticket
$150
Young Professionals Ticket
$150

This ticket admits one guest (28 years or younger) to the Hope Gala.

Add a donation for Chicago Youth Programs Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!