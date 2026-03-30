Hope Harbor Home Inc. Merch Shop

About this shop
Our T-shirts are more than just a comfy staple- They are a statement of solidarity.
Every shirt sold directly funds the essential services we offer to the community.
Available in Purple and Black
Purple Shirt Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Black Shirt Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL, XXXL
100% Cotton
Our classic black hoodie is more than a cozy staple—it’s a symbol of solidarity and safety for survivors of domestic violence. Every purchase directly funds the essential shelter and advocacy services provided by Hope Harbor Home Inc, allowing you to wear your support for a violence-free community.
Available Colors: Black
Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Show your support from head to toe with our signature Hope Harbor Home Hat, a stylish way to raise awareness for victims of domestic violence. Each purchase provides a direct contribution to the essential services we provide to our clients.
Available Colors:
-Brown/Khaki
-Loden(Green)/Black
-Khaki/Coffee
-Charcoal/Navy
Commemorate an unforgettable night with this exclusive 14" x 18" concert poster, featuring custom artwork printed on high-quality, archival matte fine art paper. Perfect for framing, this limited-run piece captures the spirit of event and proceeds support victims of domestic violence.
*Special thanks to local Wilmington artist Jennifer Russo for donating her incredible talent and materials to create this design in support of our cause.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!