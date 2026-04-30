Hope Homeschool Co-Op's Luau Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Space ship pool, water balloons, 2 pairs of goggles, 2 kids ice packs, tropical tube, kids water shoes, 2 large sippy cups
Starting bid
Matrix hair supplies and one free haircut
Starting bid
2 writing books, 2 mugs, glitter stickers, 1 pen and book, 3 trinket dishes, 1 poker cards, 1 acrylic light, throw blanket, cowboy boot and hat, journal kit, 3 bandanas, 4 magnets
Starting bid
poncho, 2 hats, hand warmers, fishing photo frame, smores kit
Starting bid
6 piece Rae Dunn Artisan Collection, pizza plates, pizza crusts , pizza sauce
Starting bid
Dinosaur lunch box, water bottle, choc chip cookies, cheddar and cheese pizza goldfish, 2 ice packs
Starting bid
Dog mom and dad mugs, dow bowl, Rae Dunn dog treat jar, travel bowl, dog shampoo, dog brush, dog bone toy, pet waste bags
Starting bid
2 serving chips and dip trays, baking dish, cheese and salsa bowls, taco holders, salsa and taco kit
Starting bid
Painting, Rae Dunn Clock, rustic basket, metal basket, rustic decor
Starting bid
Litter box, pet bowl, treat bin, scooper, mini litter, cat coaster pad, 4 cat toys
Starting bid
sign, caramel popcorn, sofa caddy, popcorn, movie game, popcorn kit, popcorn buckets, Sweedish fish, nerds, sour gummies
Starting bid
Lunch box, ello water bottle, choc chip cookies, xtra cheesy goldfish, cheddar goldfish, 2 ice packs
Starting bid
Minecraft fox plush, Disney planes 24 piece puzzle, ABC Scratch Cards, Stocking Magic, Disney eye found it card game, 24 washable paint set, Stranger things squishmellow, clueless journal, monopoly, science experiments kit
Starting bid
$125 Caleigh Ann Esthetics facial gift card, sugar scrub, rose shower steamer, rose shimmer mist
Starting bid
large bowl, trash can, 2 large drinking cups, pillow, BBQ utensils, ice pack, flag, paper lanterns, giant bubble set
Starting bid
Heart pillow, exfoliating gloves, body massager, brush, water bottle, berry shimmer mist, cozy comfort candle, magnolia bubble bath, menthol mineral soak
Starting bid
Paper towels, laundry basket, gloves, dish soap, sponges, fabuloso, bar keepers friend, gain, dust pan, cleaning wipes, dryer sheets, laundry scent booster and more
Starting bid
3lbs of coffee, 2 mugs, hazelnut biscuits, half and half, $25 Starbucks gift card
Starting bid
Blow up splash pool, 6' lobster beach towel, 2 snorkel sets, large sippy cup, water balloons, blow up tube
Starting bid
Baking dish, candy/chocolate molds, 2 cake mixes, 2 frostings, 2 cookie mixes, oven mitt, Rae Dunn Artisan Colllection sugar canister and measuring cups
Starting bid
oil lamps, splash pad, 6 plates, 1 chip bowl, flag, 2 pillows, set of bbq utensils, baseball bat and ball
Starting bid
3 signs, hat, kneeling pad, gloves, gardening tote, solar powered lights, flower pot, rake and shovel, 3 seed packets
Starting bid
scatter pin game, baseball bat, sidewalk chalk, 2 large straw cups, water balloons, splash twister game
Starting bid
tablecloth, kids ice pack, 2 snorkel sets, unicorn float, 2 flower straw cups, beach and water toy, child water shoes, water balloons
Starting bid
pokemon labyrinth, bird bingo, trivia pursuit kids, draw bot, coloring book, magic trick toy, minecraft fox backpack, stranger things plush, mini lego flowers
Starting bid
ice cream bowls, cherries, sprinkles, strawberry syrup, chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, waffle cones, popsicle molds
Starting bid
lighthouse tray, pineapple pillow, sailboat tin, rain lily candle, candle holder, wooden candle, pitcher with matching cups, palm tree table runner, octopus statue
Starting bid
chopping board, ragu alfredo sauce, ragu red sauce, turkey basics kit, kitchen towel, 2 boxes of pasta, martinelli's sparkling apple juice and sparkling grape juice, french vanilla blend coffee, ceramic bow and napkin holder
Starting bid
Sand and water table, 9' 9" whale pool and play center
Starting bid
pumpkin tablecloth, large green leaf platter, gold leaf bowl, small leaf plate, ceramic pumpkin, pumpkin basket, family frame
Starting bid
stuffed rabbit, wooden "home" plaque, heart house sign, apple basket candle holder, duck basket, wash board, wood wreath
Starting bid
The thinking tree curriculum for 1st- 4th grade. Curriculum covers spelling, reading, science, math, history, logic games, art, creative writing and music
Starting bid
slime, abc stickers, construction paper, dinos, crayons, bird house, chalf, scissors, glue, markers, clay dino creation, acrylic paints, gem kit, watercolors
Starting bid
Luau and Hope Co-op themed cookies made by Icing & Imagery by B and 50% off a full photoshoot
Starting bid
Two religious wall decor signs, family bible, reflections journal, wooden church decor
Starting bid
towel, table cloth, condiment bottles, jug and cups, kids plate and cutlery set, 2 ice packs, metal drink bucket
Starting bid
Rae Dunn Collection service for four dinner set
Starting bid
shops towels, screw driver set, cable ties, safety googles, bungee cords, measuring tape, level, tool box, utility knife, drain cleaner
Starting bid
playing cards, magnetic building blocks, pearl slime, space memory game, steam science projects, cranium bible edition, 1000 piece USA puzzle
Starting bid
Serving dish, pillow, corn on the cob serving set, 4th of July decor, flag
Starting bid
Tea canister, green tea, 2 mugs, 2 teapot towels, biscoff cookies, lemon shortbread cookies, teapot nightlight, woven basket
Starting bid
longaberger set
Starting bid
Set of handmade macaroons
Starting bid
14 ft above ground pool
Starting bid
Transition sit to stand desk, set of 2 storage boxes, scented glue sticks, sewing scissors, journal, daily brain games, metal basket
Starting bid
toddler/child bike with training wheels
Starting bid
Nursery Glider, sorting block toy, baby shampoo, baby lotion, baby powder, 2 boy and girl gender confetti blasters, 2 packs of baby wipes, teething mitt
Starting bid
Trader Joe's gift basket with bags, snacks; chips, sweets, cookies, candle, hand soap and mixed nuts
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