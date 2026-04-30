Hope Homeschool Co-Op

Hosted by

Hope Homeschool Co-Op

About this event

Sales closed

Hope Homeschool Co-Op's Luau Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5342 Avery Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34652, USA

Basket 1 item
Basket 1
$5

Starting bid

Space ship pool, water balloons, 2 pairs of goggles, 2 kids ice packs, tropical tube, kids water shoes, 2 large sippy cups

Basket 2 item
Basket 2
$10

Starting bid

Matrix hair supplies and one free haircut

Basket 3 item
Basket 3
$5

Starting bid

2 writing books, 2 mugs, glitter stickers, 1 pen and book, 3 trinket dishes, 1 poker cards, 1 acrylic light, throw blanket, cowboy boot and hat, journal kit, 3 bandanas, 4 magnets

Basket 4 item
Basket 4
$5

Starting bid

poncho, 2 hats, hand warmers, fishing photo frame, smores kit

Basket 5 item
Basket 5
$5

Starting bid

6 piece Rae Dunn Artisan Collection, pizza plates, pizza crusts , pizza sauce

Basket 6 item
Basket 6
$5

Starting bid

Dinosaur lunch box, water bottle, choc chip cookies, cheddar and cheese pizza goldfish, 2 ice packs

Basket 7 item
Basket 7
$5

Starting bid

Dog mom and dad mugs, dow bowl, Rae Dunn dog treat jar, travel bowl, dog shampoo, dog brush, dog bone toy, pet waste bags

Basket 8 item
Basket 8
$5

Starting bid

2 serving chips and dip trays, baking dish, cheese and salsa bowls, taco holders, salsa and taco kit

Basket 9 item
Basket 9
$5

Starting bid

Painting, Rae Dunn Clock, rustic basket, metal basket, rustic decor

Basket 10 item
Basket 10
$5

Starting bid

Litter box, pet bowl, treat bin, scooper, mini litter, cat coaster pad, 4 cat toys

Basket 11 item
Basket 11
$5

Starting bid

sign, caramel popcorn, sofa caddy, popcorn, movie game, popcorn kit, popcorn buckets, Sweedish fish, nerds, sour gummies

Basket 12 item
Basket 12
$5

Starting bid

Lunch box, ello water bottle, choc chip cookies, xtra cheesy goldfish, cheddar goldfish, 2 ice packs

Basket 13 item
Basket 13
$5

Starting bid

Minecraft fox plush, Disney planes 24 piece puzzle, ABC Scratch Cards, Stocking Magic, Disney eye found it card game, 24 washable paint set, Stranger things squishmellow, clueless journal, monopoly, science experiments kit

Basket 14 item
Basket 14
$25

Starting bid

$125 Caleigh Ann Esthetics facial gift card, sugar scrub, rose shower steamer, rose shimmer mist

Basket 15 item
Basket 15
$5

Starting bid

large bowl, trash can, 2 large drinking cups, pillow, BBQ utensils, ice pack, flag, paper lanterns, giant bubble set

Basket 16 item
Basket 16
$5

Starting bid

Heart pillow, exfoliating gloves, body massager, brush, water bottle, berry shimmer mist, cozy comfort candle, magnolia bubble bath, menthol mineral soak

Basket 17 item
Basket 17 item
Basket 17
$15

Starting bid

Paper towels, laundry basket, gloves, dish soap, sponges, fabuloso, bar keepers friend, gain, dust pan, cleaning wipes, dryer sheets, laundry scent booster and more

Basket 18 item
Basket 18
$10

Starting bid

3lbs of coffee, 2 mugs, hazelnut biscuits, half and half, $25 Starbucks gift card

Basket 19 item
Basket 19
$5

Starting bid

Blow up splash pool, 6' lobster beach towel, 2 snorkel sets, large sippy cup, water balloons, blow up tube

Basket 20 item
Basket 20
$5

Starting bid

Baking dish, candy/chocolate molds, 2 cake mixes, 2 frostings, 2 cookie mixes, oven mitt, Rae Dunn Artisan Colllection sugar canister and measuring cups

Basket 21 item
Basket 21
$5

Starting bid

oil lamps, splash pad, 6 plates, 1 chip bowl, flag, 2 pillows, set of bbq utensils, baseball bat and ball

Basket 22 item
Basket 22
$5

Starting bid

3 signs, hat, kneeling pad, gloves, gardening tote, solar powered lights, flower pot, rake and shovel, 3 seed packets

Basket 23 item
Basket 23
$5

Starting bid

scatter pin game, baseball bat, sidewalk chalk, 2 large straw cups, water balloons, splash twister game

Basket 24 item
Basket 24
$5

Starting bid

tablecloth, kids ice pack, 2 snorkel sets, unicorn float, 2 flower straw cups, beach and water toy, child water shoes, water balloons

Basket 25 item
Basket 25
$5

Starting bid

pokemon labyrinth, bird bingo, trivia pursuit kids, draw bot, coloring book, magic trick toy, minecraft fox backpack, stranger things plush, mini lego flowers

Basket 26 item
Basket 26
$5

Starting bid

ice cream bowls, cherries, sprinkles, strawberry syrup, chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, waffle cones, popsicle molds

Basket 27 item
Basket 27
$5

Starting bid

lighthouse tray, pineapple pillow, sailboat tin, rain lily candle, candle holder, wooden candle, pitcher with matching cups, palm tree table runner, octopus statue

Basket 28 item
Basket 28
$5

Starting bid

chopping board, ragu alfredo sauce, ragu red sauce, turkey basics kit, kitchen towel, 2 boxes of pasta, martinelli's sparkling apple juice and sparkling grape juice, french vanilla blend coffee, ceramic bow and napkin holder

Basket 29 item
Basket 29
$5

Starting bid

Sand and water table, 9' 9" whale pool and play center

Basket 30 item
Basket 30
$5

Starting bid

pumpkin tablecloth, large green leaf platter, gold leaf bowl, small leaf plate, ceramic pumpkin, pumpkin basket, family frame

Basket 31 item
Basket 31
$5

Starting bid

stuffed rabbit, wooden "home" plaque, heart house sign, apple basket candle holder, duck basket, wash board, wood wreath

Basket 32 item
Basket 32
$5

Starting bid

The thinking tree curriculum for 1st- 4th grade. Curriculum covers spelling, reading, science, math, history, logic games, art, creative writing and music

Basket 33 item
Basket 33
$5

Starting bid

slime, abc stickers, construction paper, dinos, crayons, bird house, chalf, scissors, glue, markers, clay dino creation, acrylic paints, gem kit, watercolors

Basket 34 item
Basket 34
$5

Starting bid

Luau and Hope Co-op themed cookies made by Icing & Imagery by B and 50% off a full photoshoot

Basket 35 item
Basket 35
$5

Starting bid

Two religious wall decor signs, family bible, reflections journal, wooden church decor

Basket 36 item
Basket 36
$5

Starting bid

towel, table cloth, condiment bottles, jug and cups, kids plate and cutlery set, 2 ice packs, metal drink bucket

Basket 37 item
Basket 37
$20

Starting bid

Rae Dunn Collection service for four dinner set

Basket 38 item
Basket 38
$5

Starting bid

shops towels, screw driver set, cable ties, safety googles, bungee cords, measuring tape, level, tool box, utility knife, drain cleaner

Basket 39 item
Basket 39
$5

Starting bid

playing cards, magnetic building blocks, pearl slime, space memory game, steam science projects, cranium bible edition, 1000 piece USA puzzle

Basket 40 item
Basket 40
$5

Starting bid

Serving dish, pillow, corn on the cob serving set, 4th of July decor, flag

Basket 41 item
Basket 41
$5

Starting bid

Tea canister, green tea, 2 mugs, 2 teapot towels, biscoff cookies, lemon shortbread cookies, teapot nightlight, woven basket

Basket 42 item
Basket 42
$5

Starting bid

longaberger set

Basket 43 item
Basket 43
$5

Starting bid

Set of handmade macaroons

Basket 44 item
Basket 44
$30

Starting bid

14 ft above ground pool

Basket 45 item
Basket 45 item
Basket 45
$5

Starting bid

Transition sit to stand desk, set of 2 storage boxes, scented glue sticks, sewing scissors, journal, daily brain games, metal basket

Basket 46 item
Basket 46
$5

Starting bid

toddler/child bike with training wheels

Basket 47 item
Basket 47 item
Basket 47
$5

Starting bid

Nursery Glider, sorting block toy, baby shampoo, baby lotion, baby powder, 2 boy and girl gender confetti blasters, 2 packs of baby wipes, teething mitt

Basket 48 item
Basket 48
$5

Starting bid

Trader Joe's gift basket with bags, snacks; chips, sweets, cookies, candle, hand soap and mixed nuts

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