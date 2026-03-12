Hope Homeschool Co-Op

Hosted by

Hope Homeschool Co-Op

About this event

Sales closed

Hope Homeschool Co-Op's Tea Party Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5342 Avery Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34652, USA

Basket 1 item
Basket 1
$5

Starting bid

Fresh Baked cookies from Icing and Imagery by B and a half off full photoshoot gift voucher

Basket 2 item
Basket 2
$5

Starting bid

Basket 3 item
Basket 3
$5

Starting bid

Basket 4 item
Basket 4
$5

Starting bid

Basket 5 item
Basket 5
$5

Starting bid

Basket 6 item
Basket 6
$5

Starting bid

Basket 7 item
Basket 7
$5

Starting bid

Basket 8 item
Basket 8
$5

Starting bid

Basket 9 item
Basket 9
$5

Starting bid

Basket 10 item
Basket 10
$5

Starting bid

Basket 11 item
Basket 11
$5

Starting bid

Beaty basket that includes matrix shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, blow-dry spray, glow getter body moisturizer and a free wash and cut at Shear Madness hair salon

Basket 12 item
Basket 12
$5

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!