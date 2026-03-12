Hope Homeschool Co-Op's Tea Party Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Fresh Baked cookies from Icing and Imagery by B and a half off full photoshoot gift voucher
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Beaty basket that includes matrix shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, blow-dry spray, glow getter body moisturizer and a free wash and cut at Shear Madness hair salon
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!