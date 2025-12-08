Hope House Montgomery

Offered by

Hope House Montgomery

About the memberships

Fellowship for Professional Women Sponsorships

FPW Three Cord Patron
$3,000

Valid until April 14, 2027

Includes: One table (8 seats) with a sponsor table sign throughout the season (Option: two of the eight seats can reside at the Speaker Table); Signage and organizational information displayed on the FPW Resource Table; Name/Logo will appear in the luncheon program and on all FPW platforms throughout the remainder of the luncheon season.

FPW Two Cord Patron
$1,500

Valid until April 14, 2027

Includes: One-half table (4 seats) throughout season; Signage and organizational information displayed on the FPW Resource Table; Name/Logo will appear on the luncheon program and on all FPW platforms throughout the luncheon season.

FPW One Cord Patron
$750

Valid until April 14, 2027

Includes: Two luncheon tickets; Signage and organizational information displayed on the FPW Resource Table; Name/Logo will appear on the luncheon program and on all FPW platforms throughout the luncheon season.

FPW Sponsor
$500

Valid until April 14, 2027

Name/logo on all social media and the luncheon programs, and organizational information is displayed on the FPW Resource throughout the season.


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