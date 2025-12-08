Fellowship for Professional Women Sponsorships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 14, 2027
Includes: One table (8 seats) with a sponsor table sign throughout the season (Option: two of the eight seats can reside at the Speaker Table); Signage and organizational information displayed on the FPW Resource Table; Name/Logo will appear in the luncheon program and on all FPW platforms throughout the remainder of the luncheon season.
Valid until April 14, 2027
Includes: One-half table (4 seats) throughout season; Signage and organizational information displayed on the FPW Resource Table; Name/Logo will appear on the luncheon program and on all FPW platforms throughout the luncheon season.
Valid until April 14, 2027
Includes: Two luncheon tickets; Signage and organizational information displayed on the FPW Resource Table; Name/Logo will appear on the luncheon program and on all FPW platforms throughout the luncheon season.
Valid until April 14, 2027
Name/logo on all social media and the luncheon programs, and organizational information is displayed on the FPW Resource throughout the season.
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