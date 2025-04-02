HOPE-Illuminated Gala

Beacon of HOPE guests make an extraordinary commitment to uplifting families and single women on their journey from homelessness to independence. Your generosity shines brightly—lighting the path toward lasting change.





Your VIP experience includes:

✨ Priority check-in and early entry — arrive 30 minutes before the event for an exclusive welcome



🥂 Complimentary glass of champagne or signature mocktail upon arrival



🎁 Special gift waiting at your seat as a token of appreciation



🌷 Priority seating with the best views of the program



📖 Recognition in the printed event program and on event signage



🎟️ One additional drink or mocktail voucher for the evening





Your elevated support directly sustains Operation HOPE–North County’s Steps to Independence Program, providing safe shelter, nutritious meals, and transformative case management that helps families rebuild with dignity.