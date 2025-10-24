Hope in Action

Hosted by
Each month Restore Hope distributes 100 bagged lunches to residents at Harriet Tubman Women's Shelter. For the cost of a cup of coffee ($5), you can provide lunch for a woman living in the shelter who would otherwise go without.
Help support Restore Hope's programming for women experiencing homelessness.
• $25 provides 2 weeks of mentorship for 1 woman
• $50 provides 1 month of mentorship for 1 woman
• $75 provides 1 community-building event at N Street Village
• $100 provides 2 months of mentorship for 1 woman
