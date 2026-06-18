Children are depicted in the foreground, with a colorful background featuring a pencil and a lighthouse logo.
ASHA School PTO

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ASHA School PTO

About this event

Be A Beacon: Back to School Drive

Pre-K, K, & 1st Grade Student item
Pre-K, K, & 1st Grade Student
$76.50

Includes all the items required by all students regardless of grade such as folders, notebook paper, pencil box, scissors, glue, binder, copy paper, card stock, dry erase markers, facial tissue, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and paper towels. PLUS, grade specific items such as packs of "My First" pencils, crayons, and Play-Doh.

Second Grade Student item
Second Grade Student
$84

Includes all the items required by all students regardless of grade such as folders, notebook paper, pencil box, scissors, glue, binder, copy paper, card stock, dry erase markers, facial tissue, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and paper towels. PLUS, grade specific items such as packs of pencils, crayons, colored pencils, Play-Doh, and wired headphones

Third Grade Student item
Third Grade Student
$94

Includes all the items required by all students regardless of grade such as folders, notebook paper, pencil box, scissors, glue, binder, copy paper, card stock, dry erase markers, facial tissue, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and paper towels. PLUS, grade specific items such as packs of pencils, crayons, colored pencils, Sharpies, Play-Doh, and wired headphones

Fourth Grade Student item
Fourth Grade Student
$96.50

Includes all the items required by all students regardless of grade such as folders, notebook paper, pencil box, scissors, glue, binder, copy paper, card stock, dry erase markers, facial tissue, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and paper towels. PLUS, grade specific items such as packs of pencils, colored pencils, Sharpies, highlighters, composition notebooks, and wired headphones

Fifth Grade and Up Student item
Fifth Grade and Up Student
$104.50

Includes all the items required by all students regardless of grade such as folders, notebook paper, pencil box, scissors, glue, binder, copy paper, card stock, dry erase markers, facial tissue, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and paper towels. PLUS, grade specific items such as packs of pencils, colored pencils, Sharpies, highlighters, composition notebooks, pens, and wired headphones

Add a donation for ASHA School PTO

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