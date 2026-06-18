Be A Beacon: Back to School Drive

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Includes all the items required by all students regardless of grade such as folders, notebook paper, pencil box, scissors, glue, binder, copy paper, card stock, dry erase markers, facial tissue, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and paper towels. PLUS, grade specific items such as packs of "My First" pencils, crayons, and Play-Doh.
Includes all the items required by all students regardless of grade such as folders, notebook paper, pencil box, scissors, glue, binder, copy paper, card stock, dry erase markers, facial tissue, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and paper towels. PLUS, grade specific items such as packs of pencils, crayons, colored pencils, Play-Doh, and wired headphones
Includes all the items required by all students regardless of grade such as folders, notebook paper, pencil box, scissors, glue, binder, copy paper, card stock, dry erase markers, facial tissue, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and paper towels. PLUS, grade specific items such as packs of pencils, crayons, colored pencils, Sharpies, Play-Doh, and wired headphones
Includes all the items required by all students regardless of grade such as folders, notebook paper, pencil box, scissors, glue, binder, copy paper, card stock, dry erase markers, facial tissue, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and paper towels. PLUS, grade specific items such as packs of pencils, colored pencils, Sharpies, highlighters, composition notebooks, and wired headphones
Includes all the items required by all students regardless of grade such as folders, notebook paper, pencil box, scissors, glue, binder, copy paper, card stock, dry erase markers, facial tissue, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and paper towels. PLUS, grade specific items such as packs of pencils, colored pencils, Sharpies, highlighters, composition notebooks, pens, and wired headphones
$
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