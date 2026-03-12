Hope in Bloom Silent Auction

A signature collection from For the One, this thoughtfully curated bundle brings together exclusive merch and meaningful treasures that captures the heart behind the mission. This package includes a curated Founder's basket, an original Anna Parkhurst giraffe "Called to Rise", a handcrafted tiered wooden cross, and a one hour professional photoshoot with Hope Hickman who's been featured in People Magazine and Wed Society's Wedding of the Year. Together these elements create a powerful blend of faith, storytelling, and memory making while supporting a greater purpose. Total value $1272.