Hope in Bloom Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A signature collection from For the One, this thoughtfully curated bundle brings together exclusive merch and meaningful treasures that captures the heart behind the mission. This package includes a curated Founder's basket, an original Anna Parkhurst giraffe "Called to Rise", a handcrafted tiered wooden cross, and a one hour professional photoshoot with Hope Hickman who's been featured in People Magazine and Wed Society's Wedding of the Year. Together these elements create a powerful blend of faith, storytelling, and memory making while supporting a greater purpose. Total value $1272.
Starting bid
Indulge in elegance that lasts. This collection includes 2 carat diamond earrings from Genesis Diamonds, a Woodhouse Spa gift card, and an original Anna Parkhurst elephant drawing titled Sent with Strength. Combining luxury with meaning, this package offers both relaxation and a timeless statement piece. Total Value $1750
Starting bid
Slip away to the coast for rest and renewal. This package includes a 5 day/ 4 night stay at a Port St Joe beach house, two pairs of Solei Sea sandals, and a pair of Ferragamo sunglasses. Created for effortless travel and relaxation, this experience invites you to unwind and enjoy the sun and sea. Total Value $2347.
Starting bid
A complete reset for mind, body, and spirit. This bundle includes an ultimate sleep bundle and massage gift certificate to Tennessee Alternative Medicine, 5 classes to The Format Fitness- a heated pilates studio, 5 classes to Trueform Fitness- a largee studio, a beautifully arranged bouquet and gift card from The Flower Kitchen, and an original Anna Parkhurst hand drawn lion titled Courageous Hope. Thoughtfully curated to restore and energize, this package encourages strength, renewal, and intentional living. Total value $730
Starting bid
Experience the very best of Franklin in one elevated package. This experience includes a 3 day/ 2 night stay at downtown Franklin's "The Cozy Cottage" Airbnb , a private olive oil tasting party from Olivia Olive Oils, a professional photoshoot with Grace K, and a five thousand dollar venue discount for a future event. Designed for gathering, hosting, and celebrating, this package offers unforgettable moments in a beautiful setting. Total Value $2030+
Starting bid
Bring beauty and intention into both your space and your routine. This collection includes a Biologique Recherche skincare set, an original artwork by Meredith Tillery "Still", and handcrafted 3 wooden crosses. Designed to elevate daily rhythms and home atmosphere, this package offers a balance of self care and meaningful design. Total Value $1072
Starting bid
Invest in connection and create a meaningful shared experience. This package includes two box seats to see Josh Groban at Bridgestone Arena, a Connection Codes relationship bundle, a hand designed necklace from J.A. Gems, and a small handcrafted wooden cross. Designed to deepen connection and create lasting memories, this experience brings together entertainment, growth, and intention. Total Value $1147.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!