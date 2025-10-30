Operation Hope North County Inc

Operation Hope North County Inc

HOPE in Full Bloom

762 Taylor St

Vista, CA 92084, USA

Golden Bloom VIP Ticket
$250

Step into an evening of elegance, gratitude, and impact.
Golden Bloom VIP guests embody the radiant spirit of HOPE—helping families and single women blossom from crisis to independence through Operation HOPE–North County’s Steps to Independence Program.

Your Golden Bloom VIP Experience Includes:


✨ Priority check-in and early entry — arrive 30 minutes before the event for an exclusive welcome


🥂 Complimentary glass of champagne or signature mocktail upon arrival


🎁 Special keepsake gift at your seat — a beautiful memento symbolizing your lasting impact


🌷 Premium seating with the best views of the evening’s program


💛 Exclusive “Golden Band” Service — simply show your golden wristband, and a member of our hospitality team will provide personal drink and assistance service throughout the night


📖 Recognition in the printed event program and on event signage


🎟️ Additional drink or mocktail voucher for the evening


Your Golden Bloom experience ensures every moment of HOPE in Full Bloom shines with beauty, generosity, and purpose—because together, we help families grow stronger, flourish with dignity, and thrive in HOPE.

Garden Path Ticket
$175

Ticket holders are making meaningful contribution bringing hope and support to those who need it most. Your generosity fuels our mission—and together, we get to celebrate a truly unforgettable evening filled with community, connection, inspiration, great food, music, and plenty of joy.

Golden Garden Premium Table (8 seats)
$1,900
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Beacon of HOPE Table guests embody generosity, compassion, and leadership—lighting the path to independence for families and single women rebuilding their lives. Your table’s collective support directly fuels Operation HOPE–North County’s mission to provide safe shelter, nutritious meals, and life-changing case management through our Steps to Independence Program.


Your VIP table experience includes:


✨ Priority check-in and early entry — arrive 30 minutes before the event for an exclusive welcome


🥂 Complimentary glass of champagne or signature mocktail for each guest upon arrival


🎁 Special gift at each seat as a token of appreciation


🌷 Premium priority seating with the best views of the evening’s program


🍸 Dedicated table service and personal drink runner throughout the night


📖 Recognition in the printed event program and on event signage


🎟️ Additional drink or mocktail vouchers for each guest


Your Beacon of HOPE Table ensures that every moment of the evening is filled with comfort, connection, and purpose—reflecting the heart of our mission and the impact of your generosity.

The Champion Circle
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Exclusive Team-Building Experiences

Engage your employees or group with four customizable, hands-on volunteer opportunities at our shelter—designed to foster connection, compassion, and community impact.


One-Year Room Sponsorship

Sponsor a private room at our shelter for one year, offering a safe, dignified space and a fresh start for someone in need. Includes naming recognition throughout the sponsorship period.


Premier Gala Recognition

  • Main Stage Opportunity: Be recognized as the Presenting Sponsor with the exclusive opportunity to deliver remarks from the main stage.
  • Onstage Acknowledgment: Receive special recognition during the evening’s program.
  • Premium Seating: Enjoy two premium tables for eight guests, with priority placement near the stage for maximum visibility and engagement.

High-Impact Brand Exposure

  • Featured Event Program Advertisement: Demonstrate your commitment to community
  • leadership with a prominent, full-color ad in the official event program, an ideal opportunity to highlight your impact and values to an engaged local audience.
  • Logo Visibility Across Key Platforms and Gala program cover

Organizational Website

  • Digital screens throughout the venue
  • Organizational newsletters and select pre- and post-event communications
  • Your brand will be featured in our official e-newsletters, which reach a broad network of supporters, donors, and community partners. In addition, you'll be included in targeted
  • Pre- and Post-event email campaigns—highlighting your role in making the event possible and extending your visibility before, during, and after the celebration.

Gift Bag Inclusion:

Place a promotional item in our guest gift bags to connect directly with attendees and

extend your brand’s presence beyond the event.


Custom Brick on Our Wall of Donors

Leave a lasting mark with a personalized brick on our Wall of Sponsors, a permanent tribute to your generosity and support. Proudly displayed at our shelter, this wall is visible to all who visit—including elected officials, philanthropists, sponsors, donors, volunteers, vendors, and community partners—serving as a powerful symbol of your commitment to creating lasting change.

The Bloom Benefactor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Exclusive Team-Building Experiences

Engage your employees or group through three customizable, hands-on volunteer

opportunities at our shelter—designed to inspire teamwork and meaningful impact.


Half-Year Room Sponsorship

Sponsor a shelter room for six months, helping provide stability and a fresh start for individuals in need. Your support will be recognized throughout the sponsorship period.


Event Recognition

Gain exclusive sponsor recognition during the event and across key promotional materials —highlighting your brand as a celebrated community leader


Premium Gala Seating

Enjoy one premium table for eight guests, with priority placement near the stage for a memorable and engaging evening.


Gala Program Advertisement

Showcase your brand with a half-page, full-color advertisement in the official gala

program—reaching a diverse and dedicated audience of attendees.


Strategic Logo Placement

  • Inside pages of the gala program
  • Organizational website
  • Digital screens throughout the venue

Select organizational email communications

Your brand will be featured in our official e-newsletters, which reach a broad network of supporters, donors, and community partners. In addition, you'll be included in targeted pre- and post-event email campaigns—highlighting your role in making the event possible and extending your visibility before, during, and after the celebration.


Gift Bag Inclusion

Place a promotional item in our guest gift bags to connect directly with attendees and extend your brand’s presence beyond the event.


Custom Brick on Our Wall of Donors

Leave a lasting mark with a personalized brick on our Wall of Sponsors, a permanent tribute to your generosity and support. Proudly displayed at our shelter, this wall is visible to all who visit—including elected officials, philanthropists, sponsors, donors, volunteers, vendors, and community partners—serving as a powerful symbol of your commitment to creating lasting change.

Spring Spirit Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Exclusive Team-Building Experiences

Engage your employees or group through two customizable, hands-on volunteer opportunities at our shelter—designed to inspire teamwork and meaningful impact.


Exclusive Recognition

Recognized as a Guiding Light Sponsor in the gala program and during the event, showcasing your support for our mission.


Preferred Gala Seating

Includes eight event tickets with preferred seating, offering a meaningful way to enjoy the evening while supporting a powerful cause.


Gala Program Advertisement

Feature your brand with a quarter-page color ad in the official event program.


Logo Placement Across Platforms

  • Event signage
  • Organizations website
  • Select social media promotions

Guest Gift Bag Inclusion

Opportunity to include a promotional item in guest gift bags, putting your brand directly into the

hands of attendees.


Post-Event Acknowledgment

Receive recognition in post-event com


Custom Brick on Our Wall of Donors

The Roots of Renewal Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Exclusive Team-Building Experiences

Engage your employees or group through one customizable, hands-on volunteer opportunities at our shelter—designed to inspire teamwork and meaningful impact.


Premium Gala Seating

Enjoy one premium table for eight guests, with priority placement near the stage for a memorable and engaging evening.


Program Recognition


Logo Visibility

Event sponsor board displayed at the venue


Recognition on Organizational website


Gift Bag Inclusion


Include a promotional item in our guest gift bags—extending your brand’s presence into the hands of attendees.


Select organizational email communications

Recognition in select event-related emails and outreach materials sent to our broader supporter community.


Custom Brick on Our Wall of Donors

Wine Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets, recognition on the program, logo on the screens at the event, and ¼ page in the program


Photo Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets, recognition on the program, logo on the screens at the event, and ¼ page in the program


Valet Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets, recognition on the program, logo on the screens at the event, and ¼ page in the program


Bar Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 tickets, recognition on the program, logo on the screens at the event, and ¼ page in the program


Add a donation for Operation Hope North County Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!