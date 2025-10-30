Hosted by
Step into an evening of elegance, gratitude, and impact.
Golden Bloom VIP guests embody the radiant spirit of HOPE—helping families and single women blossom from crisis to independence through Operation HOPE–North County’s Steps to Independence Program.
Your Golden Bloom VIP Experience Includes:
✨ Priority check-in and early entry — arrive 30 minutes before the event for an exclusive welcome
🥂 Complimentary glass of champagne or signature mocktail upon arrival
🎁 Special keepsake gift at your seat — a beautiful memento symbolizing your lasting impact
🌷 Premium seating with the best views of the evening’s program
💛 Exclusive “Golden Band” Service — simply show your golden wristband, and a member of our hospitality team will provide personal drink and assistance service throughout the night
📖 Recognition in the printed event program and on event signage
🎟️ Additional drink or mocktail voucher for the evening
Your Golden Bloom experience ensures every moment of HOPE in Full Bloom shines with beauty, generosity, and purpose—because together, we help families grow stronger, flourish with dignity, and thrive in HOPE.
Ticket holders are making meaningful contribution bringing hope and support to those who need it most. Your generosity fuels our mission—and together, we get to celebrate a truly unforgettable evening filled with community, connection, inspiration, great food, music, and plenty of joy.
Beacon of HOPE Table guests embody generosity, compassion, and leadership—lighting the path to independence for families and single women rebuilding their lives. Your table’s collective support directly fuels Operation HOPE–North County’s mission to provide safe shelter, nutritious meals, and life-changing case management through our Steps to Independence Program.
Your VIP table experience includes:
✨ Priority check-in and early entry — arrive 30 minutes before the event for an exclusive welcome
🥂 Complimentary glass of champagne or signature mocktail for each guest upon arrival
🎁 Special gift at each seat as a token of appreciation
🌷 Premium priority seating with the best views of the evening’s program
🍸 Dedicated table service and personal drink runner throughout the night
📖 Recognition in the printed event program and on event signage
🎟️ Additional drink or mocktail vouchers for each guest
Your Beacon of HOPE Table ensures that every moment of the evening is filled with comfort, connection, and purpose—reflecting the heart of our mission and the impact of your generosity.
Exclusive Team-Building Experiences
Engage your employees or group with four customizable, hands-on volunteer opportunities at our shelter—designed to foster connection, compassion, and community impact.
One-Year Room Sponsorship
Sponsor a private room at our shelter for one year, offering a safe, dignified space and a fresh start for someone in need. Includes naming recognition throughout the sponsorship period.
Premier Gala Recognition
High-Impact Brand Exposure
Organizational Website
Gift Bag Inclusion:
Place a promotional item in our guest gift bags to connect directly with attendees and
extend your brand’s presence beyond the event.
Custom Brick on Our Wall of Donors
Leave a lasting mark with a personalized brick on our Wall of Sponsors, a permanent tribute to your generosity and support. Proudly displayed at our shelter, this wall is visible to all who visit—including elected officials, philanthropists, sponsors, donors, volunteers, vendors, and community partners—serving as a powerful symbol of your commitment to creating lasting change.
Exclusive Team-Building Experiences
Engage your employees or group through three customizable, hands-on volunteer
opportunities at our shelter—designed to inspire teamwork and meaningful impact.
Half-Year Room Sponsorship
Sponsor a shelter room for six months, helping provide stability and a fresh start for individuals in need. Your support will be recognized throughout the sponsorship period.
Event Recognition
Gain exclusive sponsor recognition during the event and across key promotional materials —highlighting your brand as a celebrated community leader
Premium Gala Seating
Enjoy one premium table for eight guests, with priority placement near the stage for a memorable and engaging evening.
Gala Program Advertisement
Showcase your brand with a half-page, full-color advertisement in the official gala
program—reaching a diverse and dedicated audience of attendees.
Strategic Logo Placement
Select organizational email communications
Your brand will be featured in our official e-newsletters, which reach a broad network of supporters, donors, and community partners. In addition, you'll be included in targeted pre- and post-event email campaigns—highlighting your role in making the event possible and extending your visibility before, during, and after the celebration.
Gift Bag Inclusion
Place a promotional item in our guest gift bags to connect directly with attendees and extend your brand’s presence beyond the event.
Custom Brick on Our Wall of Donors
Leave a lasting mark with a personalized brick on our Wall of Sponsors, a permanent tribute to your generosity and support. Proudly displayed at our shelter, this wall is visible to all who visit—including elected officials, philanthropists, sponsors, donors, volunteers, vendors, and community partners—serving as a powerful symbol of your commitment to creating lasting change.
Exclusive Team-Building Experiences
Engage your employees or group through two customizable, hands-on volunteer opportunities at our shelter—designed to inspire teamwork and meaningful impact.
Exclusive Recognition
Recognized as a Guiding Light Sponsor in the gala program and during the event, showcasing your support for our mission.
Preferred Gala Seating
Includes eight event tickets with preferred seating, offering a meaningful way to enjoy the evening while supporting a powerful cause.
Gala Program Advertisement
Feature your brand with a quarter-page color ad in the official event program.
Logo Placement Across Platforms
Guest Gift Bag Inclusion
Opportunity to include a promotional item in guest gift bags, putting your brand directly into the
hands of attendees.
Post-Event Acknowledgment
Receive recognition in post-event com
Custom Brick on Our Wall of Donors
Exclusive Team-Building Experiences
Engage your employees or group through one customizable, hands-on volunteer opportunities at our shelter—designed to inspire teamwork and meaningful impact.
Premium Gala Seating
Enjoy one premium table for eight guests, with priority placement near the stage for a memorable and engaging evening.
Program Recognition
Logo Visibility
Event sponsor board displayed at the venue
Recognition on Organizational website
Gift Bag Inclusion
Include a promotional item in our guest gift bags—extending your brand’s presence into the hands of attendees.
Select organizational email communications
Recognition in select event-related emails and outreach materials sent to our broader supporter community.
Custom Brick on Our Wall of Donors
$
