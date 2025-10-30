Step into an evening of elegance, gratitude, and impact.

Golden Bloom VIP guests embody the radiant spirit of HOPE—helping families and single women blossom from crisis to independence through Operation HOPE–North County’s Steps to Independence Program.

Your Golden Bloom VIP Experience Includes:



✨ Priority check-in and early entry — arrive 30 minutes before the event for an exclusive welcome



🥂 Complimentary glass of champagne or signature mocktail upon arrival



🎁 Special keepsake gift at your seat — a beautiful memento symbolizing your lasting impact



🌷 Premium seating with the best views of the evening’s program



💛 Exclusive “Golden Band” Service — simply show your golden wristband, and a member of our hospitality team will provide personal drink and assistance service throughout the night



📖 Recognition in the printed event program and on event signage



🎟️ Additional drink or mocktail voucher for the evening





Your Golden Bloom experience ensures every moment of HOPE in Full Bloom shines with beauty, generosity, and purpose—because together, we help families grow stronger, flourish with dignity, and thrive in HOPE.