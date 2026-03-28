Hope In Motion Shop

About this shop
One ticket = 1 Color Wristband
One ticket = 1 Spin at the Smile Stop
Need more wristbands? Want a shot at the Smile Stop prize wheel? Grab a $1 ticket (or a few!) and keep the fun going. Every registered walker gets one wristband free, but extra tickets mean extra chances to celebrate the day.
One ticket = 1 Pony-Bead Bracelet
One ticket = 3 Spins at the Smile Stop
Take home a handmade pony bead bracelet as a keepsake from the walk. A little colorful reminder of the community you showed up for.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!