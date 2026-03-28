Fort Bend Mental Health

Offered by

Fort Bend Mental Health

About this shop

Hope In Motion Shop

Two Dollar Ticket (blue) item
Two Dollar Ticket (blue) item
Two Dollar Ticket (blue) item
Two Dollar Ticket (blue)
$2

One ticket = 1 Color Wristband

One ticket = 1 Spin at the Smile Stop


Need more wristbands? Want a shot at the Smile Stop prize wheel? Grab a $1 ticket (or a few!) and keep the fun going. Every registered walker gets one wristband free, but extra tickets mean extra chances to celebrate the day.


Five Dollar Ticket (red) item
Five Dollar Ticket (red) item
Five Dollar Ticket (red)
$5

One ticket = 1 Pony-Bead Bracelet

One ticket = 3 Spins at the Smile Stop


Take home a handmade pony bead bracelet as a keepsake from the walk. A little colorful reminder of the community you showed up for.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!