Sponsor Hope In Motion 2026

Request approval to waive the fee by emailing your IRS Determination Letter or Sales Tax Exemption Certificate to [email protected]. Once approved, you'll receive further instructions. We will provide a table and 2 chairs for each vendor/non-profit to set up a booth to share your information with our walk participants. Decorate your area however you’d like!! Bring a tent for protection from the sun if you wish. A signed Sponsorship Agreement mustbe obtained in order to have an approved booth.





No food can be distributed or sold at the Brazos River Park unless it is pre-packaged OR non-profit maintains a food permit with the City of Sugar Land.