Sponsor Hope In Motion 2026

About this shop
In addition to the benefits listed in the sponsorship categories below, Platinum Sponsors will get:
In addition to the benefits listed in the sponsorship categories below, Gold Sponsors will get:
In addition to the benefits listed in the sponsorship categories below, Silver Sponsors will get:
In addition to the benefits listed in the sponsorship categories below, Bronze Sponsors will get:
Support Sponsors will get the following:
Add-on sponsorship
Add-on sponsorship
Add-on sponsor
Add-on sponsor
We will provide a table and 2 chairs for each vendor to set up a booth to share your information and merchandise with our walk participants. Decorate your area however you’d like!! Bring a tent for protection from the sun if you wish.
No food can be distributed or sold at the Brazos River Park unless it is pre-packaged OR vendor maintains a food permit with the City of Sugar Land.
Request approval to waive the fee by emailing your IRS Determination Letter or Sales Tax Exemption Certificate to [email protected]. Once approved, you'll receive further instructions. We will provide a table and 2 chairs for each vendor/non-profit to set up a booth to share your information with our walk participants. Decorate your area however you’d like!! Bring a tent for protection from the sun if you wish. A signed Sponsorship Agreement mustbe obtained in order to have an approved booth.
No food can be distributed or sold at the Brazos River Park unless it is pre-packaged OR non-profit maintains a food permit with the City of Sugar Land.
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