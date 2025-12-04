Fort Bend Mental Health

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Fort Bend Mental Health

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Sponsor Hope In Motion 2026

Diamond Level Sponsor item
Diamond Level Sponsor
$5,000

In addition to the benefits listed in the sponsorship categories below, Platinum Sponsors will get:

  • An introduction of your company during the event program and an opportunity to say a few words
  • An opportunity to promote your company with a video interview to be posted on our event website and social media pages
  • Your company’s logo and/or content shared on event’s social media twice monthly
  • 15 complimentary Hope in Motion t-shirts
Gold Level Sponsor item
Gold Level Sponsor
$2,500

In addition to the benefits listed in the sponsorship categories below, Gold Sponsors will get:

  • An opportunity to promote your company with a video interview to be posted on our event’s social media pages.
  • Company’s logo and/or content shared on event’s social media once monthly.
  • A total of 8 complimentary Hope In Motion t-shirts.
Silver Level Sponsor item
Silver Level Sponsor
$1,000

In addition to the benefits listed in the sponsorship categories below, Silver Sponsors will get:

  • Your company name verbally recognized during the event day program.
  • Your company logo with a hyperlink to your website listed on the event website.
  • Your company logo listed on the stage banner on event day.
  • Recognition of company on event newsletter to be periodically sent to all past and present event participants.
  • A total of 4 complimentary Hope In Motion t-shirts.
Bronze Level Sponsor item
Bronze Level Sponsor
$500

In addition to the benefits listed in the sponsorship categories below, Bronze Sponsors will get:

  • Your company logo printed on event day t-shirts.
  • Your company name listed as a sponsor on the event website.
  • Your company logo printed on an individual event day sign.
  • A total 2 complimentary Hope In Motion t-shirts.
Support Level Sponsor item
Support Level Sponsor
$300

Support Sponsors will get the following:

  • Your company will be verbally recognized on event day.
  • Your company will have a booth space with one table and two chairs.
  • A tax-deductible donation & donation receipt.
  • The opportunity to support the county’s most innovative non-profit organization dedicated to empowering our community to take charge of their mental well-being.
Top Team & Largest Team Tent Sponsor
$500

Add-on sponsorship

  • Your sponsorship will help us celebrate Hope In Motion’s largest and highest fundraising team with their own VIP tent.
  • These tents will be in a high visibility area and will be festively decorated and stocked with special snacks to show our appreciation for the teams’ extraordinary effort.
  • Your company’s name and logo will be prominently displayed on signage near the tents.


Volunteer Tent Sponsor
$500

Add-on sponsorship

  • Your company’s support will help keep our volunteers fed, hydrated, and happy.
  • There will be signage clearly recognizing who has generously sponsored the tent.
Kids' Area Sponsor
$500

Add-on sponsor

  • Your sponsorship will help with supplies and fun activities to keep kids young and old entertained and smiling.
  • There will be signage clearly recognizing the sponsor for the Kids area.
Water Station Sponsor
$200

Add-on sponsor

  • Your company will be assigned a pit-stop table along the walk route to hand out water, marketing materials, but most of all, encouragement to all the walk participants.
  • You can decorate your table as you wish, but we will provide clear signage to recognize who has generously sponsored each water station.
Vendor Booth
$150

We will provide a table and 2 chairs for each vendor to set up a booth to share your information and merchandise with our walk participants. Decorate your area however you’d like!! Bring a tent for protection from the sun if you wish.


No food can be distributed or sold at the Brazos River Park unless it is pre-packaged OR vendor maintains a food permit with the City of Sugar Land.

Non-Profit Booth
$150

Request approval to waive the fee by emailing your IRS Determination Letter or Sales Tax Exemption Certificate to [email protected]. Once approved, you'll receive further instructions. We will provide a table and 2 chairs for each vendor/non-profit to set up a booth to share your information with our walk participants. Decorate your area however you’d like!! Bring a tent for protection from the sun if you wish. A signed Sponsorship Agreement mustbe obtained in order to have an approved booth.


No food can be distributed or sold at the Brazos River Park unless it is pre-packaged OR non-profit maintains a food permit with the City of Sugar Land.

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