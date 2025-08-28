Sales closed

Hope is Contagious - Troop 1216 is Spreading It!

One Rare Italian Steakhouse, $200 Gift Card
$10

One ticket for $10 for a chance to win a $200 gift card to One Rare Italian Steakhouse in Scarsdale

Craft Barbers, $100 Gift Card
$10

One ticket for $10 for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Craft Barbers with locations in Scarsdale and Bronxville

La Barberia, $100 Gift Card
$10

One ticket for $10 for a chance to win a $100 gift card to La Barberia in Pleasantville

Black Cow & Dolphin South
$5

One ticket for $5 for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Black Cow and a pasta dinner for two at Dolphin South, both in Pleasantville.

Pubstreet, $50 Gift Card
$5

One ticket for $5 for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Pubstreet

Fatt Root, $50 Gift Card
$5

One ticket for $5 for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Fatt Root

Second Mouse Cheese Shop & Pleasantville Pizza
$5

One ticket for $5 for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Second Mouse Cheese Shop & a $25 gift card to Pleasantville Pizza

The Village Bookstore
$10

One ticket for $10 for a chance to win a $30 gift card to The Village Bookstore and a Bag O' Books worth over $100

Frank & Joe's, $50 Gift Card
$5

One ticket for $5 for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Frank & Joe's

Sundance Deli, $40 Gift Card
$5

One ticket for $5 for a chance to win a $40 gift card to Sundance Deli

