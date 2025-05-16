H.O.P.E. of Winston Salem Golf Classic Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
1 bottle of Smith Hook Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
2 bottles Les Plants Nobles Pinot Noir 2023
2 bottles of Riondo Prosecco
1 bottle of Wente Chardonnay
1 bottle of Southern Star Bourbon (donated by Andrew Allen and produced in Statesville)
1-4 pack High Road Reserve Lemon Drink
1-4 pack High Road Reserve Lemon Razz
1- 4 pack High Road Reserve Cold Brew
1 pack of THC gummies (Gummies and THC beverages donated by Longleaf Provisions)
MUST BE 21 or older to bid and win this prize
Golf for 4 at Forsyth Country Club
Wake Forest Backpack
4 - Wake Forest shirts
4 - Wake Forest hats
1 box of Titleist Wake golf balls
Village Tavern gift cards ($100)
Village Juice gift card ($50)
H.O.P.E. hoodie
H.O.P.E. tote
Callaway bucket hat
Buie's Wine, stemless glasses, hat, golf balls and stickers
Bernhardt Design water bottle with bluetooth speaker
Must be 21 to bid on this auction item.
