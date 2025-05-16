eventClosed

H.O.P.E. of Winston Salem Golf Classic Silent Auction

355 NW Crawford Pl, Winston-Salem, NC 27105, USA

The 19th Hole item
The 19th Hole
$100

1 bottle of Smith Hook Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

2 bottles Les Plants Nobles Pinot Noir 2023

2 bottles of Riondo Prosecco

1 bottle of Wente Chardonnay

1 bottle of Southern Star Bourbon (donated by Andrew Allen and produced in Statesville)

1-4 pack High Road Reserve Lemon Drink

1-4 pack High Road Reserve Lemon Razz

1- 4 pack High Road Reserve Cold Brew

1 pack of THC gummies (Gummies and THC beverages donated by Longleaf Provisions)

MUST BE 21 or older to bid and win this prize

Fore Golf Lovers
$300

Golf for 4 at Forsyth Country Club

Wake Forest Backpack

4 - Wake Forest shirts

4 - Wake Forest hats

1 box of Titleist Wake golf balls

Winston Salem Fun item
Winston Salem Fun
$100

Village Tavern gift cards ($100)

Village Juice gift card ($50)

H.O.P.E. hoodie

H.O.P.E. tote

Callaway bucket hat

Buie's Wine, stemless glasses, hat, golf balls and stickers

Bernhardt Design water bottle with bluetooth speaker

Must be 21 to bid on this auction item.

