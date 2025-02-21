H.O.P.E. on a Mission | 10 Years and Growing

Your General Admission ticket grants you access to an unforgettable evening celebrating 10 years of hope, healing, and recovery! 🎟 Includes: ✅ Delicious Catered Dinner by Mission BBQ 👕 Exclusive Event T-Shirt (Special Edition for This Event Only!) 🎶 Live Entertainment to Enjoy Throughout the Night 🛍 One-Night-Only Shop Featuring Unique Items for a Cause 💙 An Opportunity to Make a Difference by Supporting Friends of Recovery NE Ohio Join us for a night filled with great food, music, and community—all while raising essential funds to help individuals on their journey to recovery. Together, we can continue this mission of faith, hope, and healing!

Your General Admission ticket grants you access to an unforgettable evening celebrating 10 years of hope, healing, and recovery! 🎟 Includes: ✅ Delicious Catered Dinner by Mission BBQ 👕 Exclusive Event T-Shirt (Special Edition for This Event Only!) 🎶 Live Entertainment to Enjoy Throughout the Night 🛍 One-Night-Only Shop Featuring Unique Items for a Cause 💙 An Opportunity to Make a Difference by Supporting Friends of Recovery NE Ohio Join us for a night filled with great food, music, and community—all while raising essential funds to help individuals on their journey to recovery. Together, we can continue this mission of faith, hope, and healing!

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