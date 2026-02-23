Monroe-Walton Center For The Arts Inc

Hope on the Horizon

1635 Hwy 81

Loganville, GA 30052, USA

Legacy Display Sponsor
$2,500

This sponsorship underwrites the professional art display system used for Hope on the Horizon and future nonprofit art events.

Benefits include:

  • Exclusive recognition as the Legacy Display Sponsor
  • Sponsor name or logo displayed prominently at the event
  • Permanent recognition plaque on the display system used at future events
  • Logo/name included on event signage and promotional materials
  • Recognition in event emails and social media
  • Verbal recognition during the event program
  • 6 complimentary event tickets


Hospitality Sponsor
$1,500

Supports charcuterie, mocktails, serving pieces, and hospitality elements that elevate the guest experience.

Benefits include:

  • Recognition as a Hospitality Sponsor
  • Sponsor name/logo displayed at food and mocktail stations
  • Inclusion on event signage and promotional materials
  • Recognition in event emails and social media
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the event
  • 4 complimentary event tickets
Evening Experience Sponsor
$1,000

Supports music, ambiance, lighting, and overall event atmosphere.

Benefits include:

  • Recognition as an Evening Experience Sponsor
  • Sponsor name listed on select event signage
  • Inclusion in social media recognition posts
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the event
  • 4 complimentary event tickets
Community Support Sponsor
$500

Helps support event materials, signage, and operational needs.

Benefits include:

  • Name listed on event signage
  • Inclusion in a group sponsor recognition post on social media
  • Recognition during the event
  • Option to include a business card or small tabletop sign at the shared sponsor tables
  • 2 complimentary event tickets
Community Friend Sponsor
$250
  • Name listed on event signage
  • Inclusion in a group sponsor recognition post on social media
  • Recognition during the event
  • 2 Complimentary tickets

 

