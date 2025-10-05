Sales closed

HOPE ON THE INSIDE's Silent Auction at 3rd & Lindsley

Pick-up location

818 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37210, USA

Chase Rice Package item
Chase Rice Package item
Chase Rice Package
$100

Starting bid

Autographed vinyl and a $50 Chase Rice merch gift certificate.

Arrington Vineyards Basket item
Arrington Vineyards Basket
$200

Starting bid

Arrington Vineyards sweatshirt and t-shirt, steel wine tumblers, and signed bottle of KB.

Terri Clark Package item
Terri Clark Package
$100

Starting bid

Official Terri Clark t-shirt and autographed copy of Raising the Bar.

Jason Aldean Package item
Jason Aldean Package
$100

Starting bid

Autographed copy of Old Boots, New Dirt and an official Jason Aldean fan box that includes a cardholder, bottle opener and bandana.

Rascal Flatts Package item
Rascal Flatts Package
$60

Starting bid

Official Rascal Flatts t-shirt and travel mug

Brooks and Dunn Package item
Brooks and Dunn Package
$100

Starting bid

Official Brooks and Dunn t-shirt and autographed copy of Reboot II

Reba Package item
Reba Package
$45

Starting bid

Autographed copy of Stronger than the Truth and Reba metal water bottle.

B & D/ Kix Package item
B & D/ Kix Package
$65

Starting bid

Autographed Brooks and Dunn poster and official Kix Brooks t-shirt.

B& D/ Reba Package item
B& D/ Reba Package
$70

Starting bid

Official autographed poster from Reba and Brooks and Dunn, Together in Vegas. Includes Kix Brooks hat and pin memorabilia and Reba keychain.

Hope on the Inside Package item
Hope on the Inside Package
$70

Starting bid

Two size large Hope on the Inside t-shirts and a HOTI hat signed by Kix Brooks and Briana Calhoun.

Briana Calhoun Package item
Briana Calhoun Package
$60

Starting bid

Two size large Briana Calhoun t-shirts and an autographed EP.

Signed HOTI hat item
Signed HOTI hat
$25

Starting bid

Hope on the Inside hat signed by Kix Brooks and Briana Calhoun.

Signed AV bottle item
Signed AV bottle
$100

Starting bid

Autographed bottle of KB

Signed lyric sheet
$100

Starting bid

autographed lyric sheet by Jamie Floyd.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!