HOPE ON THE INSIDE's Silent Auction at 3rd & Lindsley

Starting bid
Autographed vinyl and a $50 Chase Rice merch gift certificate.
Starting bid
Arrington Vineyards sweatshirt and t-shirt, steel wine tumblers, and signed bottle of KB.
Starting bid
Official Terri Clark t-shirt and autographed copy of Raising the Bar.
Starting bid
Autographed copy of Old Boots, New Dirt and an official Jason Aldean fan box that includes a cardholder, bottle opener and bandana.
Starting bid
Official Rascal Flatts t-shirt and travel mug
Starting bid
Official Brooks and Dunn t-shirt and autographed copy of Reboot II
Starting bid
Autographed copy of Stronger than the Truth and Reba metal water bottle.
Starting bid
Autographed Brooks and Dunn poster and official Kix Brooks t-shirt.
Starting bid
Official autographed poster from Reba and Brooks and Dunn, Together in Vegas. Includes Kix Brooks hat and pin memorabilia and Reba keychain.
Starting bid
Two size large Hope on the Inside t-shirts and a HOTI hat signed by Kix Brooks and Briana Calhoun.
Starting bid
Two size large Briana Calhoun t-shirts and an autographed EP.
Starting bid
Hope on the Inside hat signed by Kix Brooks and Briana Calhoun.
Starting bid
Autographed bottle of KB
Starting bid
autographed lyric sheet by Jamie Floyd.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!