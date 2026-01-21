Hope on the Rocks Bourbon Raffle

About this raffle
1st draw : Parker’s Heritage 11-Year limited edition (value $180)
2nd draw : 90th Anniversary Heaven Hill limited-edition 9-year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Collector's Item(value $150)
3rd draw : Widow Jane Oak & Applewood Rye and Larceny Barrel Proof (combined value $175)
4th draw : Elijah Craig 2025 PGA Championship bottle (value $37) plus a PGA flag from Valhalla signed by Max Homa (value priceless)
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