Casa Esperanza, dba; Hope House

Hosted by

Casa Esperanza, dba; Hope House

About this event

HOPE-OPOLY 2026

1501 E New Hope Dr

Leander, TX 78641, USA

General Admission
$100

Save your spot at the table before the board fills up!

Snag your Early Bird Ticket to Hope-Opoly, the most exciting, purpose-driven night of the year. This discounted ticket gives you full access to an evening of delicious food, interactive Monopoly-style gameplay, high-energy entertainment, and a front-row seat to the inspiring mission of Hope House.

By purchasing early, you're not just saving money—you’re taking the first move in changing lives.

💛 All proceeds help build forever homes for kids and adults with profound disabilities.

Add a donation for Casa Esperanza, dba; Hope House

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!