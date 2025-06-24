HOPE-OPOLY 2026

Save your spot at the table before the board fills up!



Snag your Early Bird Ticket to Hope-Opoly, the most exciting, purpose-driven night of the year. This discounted ticket gives you full access to an evening of delicious food, interactive Monopoly-style gameplay, high-energy entertainment, and a front-row seat to the inspiring mission of Hope House.



By purchasing early, you're not just saving money—you’re taking the first move in changing lives.



💛 All proceeds help build forever homes for kids and adults with profound disabilities.