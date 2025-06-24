2026 Hope-Opoly Sponsor

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About this event
Cedar Park, TX 78613
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As a Community Chest Sponsor, you’ll help bring unexpected joy to the night by sponsoring one of the most exciting parts of Hope-Opoly—the Community Chest raffles! Your support makes it possible for fun surprises and big wins, all while backing a mission that brings hope to children and adults with profound disabilities.
Sponsorship Includes:
Reserved table for up to 6 guests
Name listed on event signage and website
Recognition as the sponsor of Community Chest raffles
Special shoutout during Community Chest gameplay.
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As the Luxury or Income Tax Sponsor level, you’ll turn what’s typically a penalty into a powerful opportunity to give back. As the exclusive sponsor of the 50/50 Raffles, your brand will be front and center during one of the night’s most anticipated moments.
Sponsorship Includes:
Premium reserved table for up to 8 guests
Logo placement on event signage and printed program
Verbal recognition during 50/50 Raffle gameplay
Recognition as the official 50/50 Raffle sponsor
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All aboard! As a Railroad or Utility Sponsor, your brand helps drive the mission forward—powering hope, connection, and care for kids and adults with profound disabilities. This VIP sponsorship level offers high-impact visibility before, during, and after the event.
Sponsorship Includes:
VIP reserved table for up to 8 guests
Company promotional page in the official Hope-Opoly Gameplay Guide
Stage recognition during the program
2 social media shoutouts + logo featured in post-event recap video
2-drink package for each table guest
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For those bold enough to make big things happen, the Take a Chance Sponsor level delivers maximum visibility and unforgettable impact. As the exclusive sponsor of a Chance Game, your company becomes a centerpiece of the night’s most thrilling gameplay moments—all while supporting a life-changing mission.
Sponsorship Includes:
Prime table seating for up to 10 guests around the central game board
“Presented by [Your Company Name]” branding on all printed & digital materials
Exclusive sponsorship of a Chance Game experience
30-second commercial video played before each Chance Game
4-drink package for table guests
Custom video provided post-event for your own promotional use
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Claim the most prestigious seat at the table as The Banker Table Sponsor, the Title Sponsor of Hope-Opoly. This front-and-center experience puts your brand in the spotlight from the moment guests arrive, showcasing your leadership in building a future of hope for children and adults with profound disabilities.
Sponsorship Includes:
Exclusive VIP table for up to 12 guests in a prime, front-and-center position
“Title Sponsor” branding on all printed and digital materials
Logo on entry signage and featured on the Hope-Opoly game board as The Banker
Email and social media promotion before and after the event
Opportunity to speak during the program
4-drink package per guest + custom gift boxes for table guests
Custom promotional video provided post-event for your marketing use
Be the face of generosity. As The Banker, your partnership sets the tone for an unforgettable night—and a legacy of lasting impact.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!