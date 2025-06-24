2026 Hope-Opoly Sponsor

Claim the most prestigious seat at the table as The Banker Table Sponsor, the Title Sponsor of Hope-Opoly. This front-and-center experience puts your brand in the spotlight from the moment guests arrive, showcasing your leadership in building a future of hope for children and adults with profound disabilities.



Sponsorship Includes:

Exclusive VIP table for up to 12 guests in a prime, front-and-center position

“Title Sponsor” branding on all printed and digital materials

Logo on entry signage and featured on the Hope-Opoly game board as The Banker

Email and social media promotion before and after the event

Opportunity to speak during the program

4-drink package per guest + custom gift boxes for table guests

Custom promotional video provided post-event for your marketing use

Be the face of generosity. As The Banker, your partnership sets the tone for an unforgettable night—and a legacy of lasting impact.