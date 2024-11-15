H.O.P.E. Team Ambassadors

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Your ongoing commitment of $10/mo will support individuals with disabilities by providing the necessary tools to run the next play as they strive for the ultimate touch down: a FULL LIFE after high school.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Your family's ongoing contribution will go directly to the facilitation of Family Camp Weekends - the food, the fun, the resources. These weekends are a vital source of H.O.P.E. and connection, allowing attending families to discover a new path to a FULL LIFE.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Your company's contribution will run the ball into the end zone with this monthly support!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing