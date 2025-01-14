Hope Youth Camp 2025: Sponsorship & Ticket Opportunities

“Give a child the hope to dream again!”
Benefits:
Sponsor 1 child for the overnight camp.
Recognition in digital materials
Name listed in the Hope Youth Camp 2025: Dream Big Edition Magazine.
Shoutout on social media channels.
Sophomore Sponsor ($1,000)
$1,000
“Open the door to possibilities for two young dreamers!”
Benefits:
Sponsor 2 children for the overnight camp.
Logo placement in digital and print event materials (emails and flyers)
Quarter-page ad in the Dream Big Edition Magazine.
Recognition in two social media posts.
Junior Sponsor ($2,500)
$2,500
“Be the reason four kids rediscover their hope!”
Benefits:
Sponsor 4 children for the overnight camp.
Logo placement on digital and print materials (emails, flyers, and banners).
Half-page ad in the Dream Big Edition Magazine.
Recognition during the opening and closing ceremonies.
Feather banner setup at key event locations.
Dedicated social media post.
Senior Sponsor ($5,000)
$5,000
“Inspire eight kids to dream again!”
Benefits:
Sponsor 8 children for the overnight camp.
Prominent logo placement on all materials (flyers, banners, and t-shirts).
Full-page ad in the Dream Big Edition Magazine.
Recognition in opening and closing ceremonies (with opportunity to speak).
Dedicated social media post and video.
Opportunity to include promotional materials in camp welcome packages.
Feather banner setup at key event locations.
Display table to showcase your business or organization.
Varsity Champion Sponsor ($10,000)
$10,000
“Champion the dreams of hope for kids!”
Benefits:
Sponsor 10 children for the overnight camp.
Exclusive naming rights for the College Football Field Activity (e.g., “[Your Company Name] College Football Field Activity”).
Largest logo placement on all digital and print materials, including the Dream Big Edition Magazine cover.
Custom signage on the football field.
Opportunity to address participants during the activity.
Dedicated press release announcing your sponsorship.
Recognition in all media and social media promotions as the Title Sponsor.
Feather banner and display table at the activity location.
VIP seating and networking opportunities at the event.
