Hope5one Ministry's Silent Auction

Hidden Treasure"

Original Oil Painting

"When I created this piece, I thought of how each of us are a treasure to God, the Good Shepherd who leaves the 99 to find His lost sheep.

I thought of the trafficked victim, who needs a safe place, a hidden place, away from their trafficker.

Hope5one is that place.

A place to learn, a place to grow, and a place to bloom.

We are all precious in His sight!"

By Lavon Marchi

Size 22"x28"