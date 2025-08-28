Hope5one Ministry

Hosted by

Hope5one Ministry

About this event

Sales closed

Hope5one Ministry's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Sunchase Dr, Warsaw, MO 65355, USA

Hidden Treasure item
Hidden Treasure
$475

Starting bid

Hidden Treasure"                       

Original Oil Painting

"When I created this piece, I thought of how each of us are a treasure to God, the Good Shepherd who leaves the 99 to find His lost sheep.

I thought of the trafficked victim, who needs a safe place, a hidden place, away from their trafficker.

Hope5one is that place.

A place to learn, a place to grow, and a place to bloom.

We are all precious in His sight!"

By Lavon Marchi

 Size 22"x28"

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!