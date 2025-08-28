Hope5one Ministry's Silent Auction

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Hidden Treasure"
Original Oil Painting
"When I created this piece, I thought of how each of us are a treasure to God, the Good Shepherd who leaves the 99 to find His lost sheep.
I thought of the trafficked victim, who needs a safe place, a hidden place, away from their trafficker.
Hope5one is that place.
A place to learn, a place to grow, and a place to bloom.
We are all precious in His sight!"
By Lavon Marchi
Size 22"x28"
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