50/50 Raffle HopeAnchored32: "Hope Rides On" — A Virtual Celebration for Childhood Cancer Awareness

Raffle Ticket (x1)
$1

One raffle ticket = one chance to win. The winner will be announced during the awards ceremony. the winner will be contacted by phone or email.


Raffle Ticket Bundle (x7)
$5

Seven raffle tickets for the price of five! The winner will be announced during the awards ceremony. the winner will be contacted by phone or email.

Raffle Ticket Bundle (x12)
$8

Twelve raffle tickets — maximum chances at an unbeatable value! All proceeds support families facing terminal childhood illness through the Hope in Remembrance Organization.


Add a donation for Hope in Remembrance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!