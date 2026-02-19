Hopedale Firefighters Association

Hosted by

Hopedale Firefighters Association

About this event

Hopedale Fire Department 6th Annual Golf Tournament

90 Mill St

Hopedale, MA 01747, USA

Player - Foursome
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Player Foursome with 2 carts.
Lunch will be provided.

Player - Single
$150

Single golfer with cart.
Lunch will be provided.

Platinum sponsor
$1,000

. Sign with company Tee Box along the course.
. 5 "thank you" social media posts on the Hopedale fire department Facebook page.
. Recognition and thanks at reception following the tournament.
. Company name listed on signage at registration.

Gold Sponsor
$500

. Sign with company Tee Box along the course.
. 3 tagged "thank you" social media posts from the Hopedale fire department Facebook page.
. Recognition and thanks at reception following the tournament.
. Company name listed on signage at registration.

Silver sponsor
$250

Sign with company Tee Box along the course.
. 2 tagged "thank you" social media posts on the Hopedale fire department Facebook page.
. Recognition and thanks at reception following the tournament.

Bronze sponsor
$150

. Sign with company Tee Box along the course.
. Recognition and thanks at reception following the tournament.

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