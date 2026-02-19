Hopedale Fire Department 6th Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
Player Foursome with 2 carts.
Lunch will be provided.
Single golfer with cart.
Lunch will be provided.
. Sign with company Tee Box along the course.
. 5 "thank you" social media posts on the Hopedale fire department Facebook page.
. Recognition and thanks at reception following the tournament.
. Company name listed on signage at registration.
. Sign with company Tee Box along the course.
. 3 tagged "thank you" social media posts from the Hopedale fire department Facebook page.
. Recognition and thanks at reception following the tournament.
. Company name listed on signage at registration.
Sign with company Tee Box along the course.
. 2 tagged "thank you" social media posts on the Hopedale fire department Facebook page.
. Recognition and thanks at reception following the tournament.
. Sign with company Tee Box along the course.
. Recognition and thanks at reception following the tournament.
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