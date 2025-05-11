Hosted by

Hopedale Firefighters Association

About this event

Hopedale Firefighters Association's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

90 Mill St, Hopedale, MA 01747, USA

Custom Fire hose bench
$100

Starting bid

Custom made wooden bench with woven fire hose cushion seat. Woodworking by Krauss House Woodworking. (Billy Krauss) Reserve $300.00
Patriots Photo Signed (Rhamondre Stevenson)
$20

Starting bid

Signed, framed with matting photo of Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Reserve $100.00
Red Sox Signed Baseball (Brennan Bernardino)
$20

Starting bid

Signed baseball of Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino. Included is a rechargeable LED lighted protective case. Reserve $100.00
Antigua Galley Bay Resort & Spa
$500

Starting bid

Luxurious accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room at Galley Bay Resort & Spa. (Exclusively for adults) Please see photo for more details. VALUED AT $5,700 ($1,900 PER ROOM)
The Veranda Antigua
$500

Starting bid

Waterview Suite accommodations for up to 3 suites (Double Occupancy) for up to 10 nights per suite at The Veranda Antigua. See photo for more information. VALUED AT $4,200 ($1,200 PER ROOM)
St James Clun Antigua
$500

Starting bid

Premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights at St James Club Resort Antigua. See photo for more information. VALUED AT $3,600 ($1,200 PER ROOM)
Pineapple Beach Club Antigua
$500

Starting bid

Oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for 10 nights per room at the Pineapple Beach Club Antigua. (Exclusively Adults) Please see photo for more information. VALUED AT $3,150 ($1,050 PER ROOM)
Los Establos Boutique Resort Panama
$500

Starting bid

Luxurious Scenic five-star accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for 10 nights per room at the Los Establos Boutique Resort Panama. Please see photo for more information. VALUED AT $4,350 ($1,450 PER ROOM)
Hammock Cove Antigua
$500

Starting bid

Luxury Waterview 5-star accommodations for up to 3 Villas (double occupancy) for 10 nights per Villa at the Hammock Cove Antigua. (Exclusively Adults) Please see photo for more information. VALUED AT $5,700 ($1,900 PER ROOM)
The Club Barbados
$500

Starting bid

One bedroom suite accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for 10 nights per room at The Club Barbados. (Exclusively Adults) Please see photo for more information. VALUED AT $3,225 ($1,075 PER ROOM)

