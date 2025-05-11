Hopedale Firefighters Association's Silent Auction

Luxurious accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room at Galley Bay Resort & Spa. (Exclusively for adults) Please see photo for more details. VALUED AT $5,700 ($1,900 PER ROOM)

Luxurious accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room at Galley Bay Resort & Spa. (Exclusively for adults) Please see photo for more details. VALUED AT $5,700 ($1,900 PER ROOM)

More details...