Hopefor22aday's 2026 Calendar and Challenge Coin Pre-Sale

2026 Pinup Calendar Pre-Sale item
2026 Pinup Calendar Pre-Sale
$25

Please note this is a pre-sale and will not ship until after Veterans day when the calendars officially release!


Embark on a journey every month as we explore 12 months of different causes and professions! See how Miss Police fights Anti-Bullying or how the Green Star and Gold Star pinups honor the loss of a warrior.

Hopefore22aday Challenge Coin item
Hopefore22aday Challenge Coin item
Hopefore22aday Challenge Coin
$25

Please note this is a pre-sale and will not ship until after Veterans day when the calendars officially release!


Honor service and sacrifice with the Hopefor22aday Challenge Coin. One side features a modern Rosie the Riveter, symbolizing veteran strength. The other shows a dove with dog tags over a heart-shaped American flag—representing peace, patriotism, and remembrance.

Limited Collector’s Edition – Available only while supplies last.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing