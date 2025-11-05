Sandbox Group Inc

Hosted by

Sandbox Group Inc

About this event

HopeFULL Holidays: The Sandbox Community Event this Holiday Season

9009 Bryant Farms Rd

Charlotte, NC 28277, USA

Gold Star Sponsor item
Gold Star Sponsor
$2,500

🌟 You’re the brightest star on our HopeFULL Holidays tree!
Thank you for helping us make spirits sparkle and memories shine.

Your Sponsorship Package Includes:

  • Dedicated social media post
  • Vendor table to showcase your work (if applicable)
  • Logo featured on the HopeFULL Holidays Sponsor Poster
  • Full-page ad in the event program
  • Recognition as a Holiday Station Sponsor, with your logo displayed at the station
  • Recognition at the event and acknowledgment in the follow-up email
  • Logo on our HopeFULL Holidays website with link to your business
Silver Bell Sponsor item
Silver Bell Sponsor
$1,050

You’re the Bell of the HopeFULL Holidays Ball — ringing in joy, laughter, and love this Christmas! 💜🛎

Your Sponsorship Package Includes:

  • Dedicated social media post
  • Logo featured on the HopeFULL Holidays Sponsor Poster
  • Full-page ad in the event program
  • Recognition as a Holiday Station Sponsor, with your logo displayed at the station
  • Recognition at the event and acknowledgment in the follow-up email
  • Logo on our HopeFULL Holidays website with link to your business
Winter Wonderland Sponsor item
Winter Wonderland Sponsor
$850

❄️Because of you, our families are truly walking in a Winter Wonderland.
Thank you for filling this season with joy, warmth, and wonder. ❄️

  • Dedicated social media post
  • Logo featured on the HopeFULL Holidays Sponsor Poster
  • Half-page ad in the event program
  • Recognition as a Holiday Station Sponsor, with your logo displayed at the station
  • Recognition at the event and acknowledgment in the follow-up email
Peppermint Partner item
Peppermint Partner
$500

This partnership is peppermint to be! 🍬

Your Sponsorship Package Includes:

  • Dedicated social media post
  • Logo featured on the HopeFULL Holidays Sponsor Poster
  • Half-page ad in the event program
Mistletoe Maker item
Mistletoe Maker
$300

Become a Mistletoe Sponsor and help us spread holiday cheer — no kissing required! 😉💋

  • Dedicated social media post
  • Logo featured on the HopeFULL Holidays Sponsor Poster
  • Recognition at the event and acknowledgment in the follow-up email
Reindeer Games Friend item
Reindeer Games Friend
$100

🦌Spreading cheer that’s nothing short of rein-markable!

Your Sponsor Package Includes:

Logo featured on the HopeFULL Holidays Sponsor Poster

Vendor Table item
Vendor Table
$75

Merry Maker Vendor Table – $75 Donation
Be part of the Merry Maker Market at HopeFULL Holidays! Your $75 donation to The Sandbox gives you the chance to sell your holiday goods, connect with families, and spread some Christmas cheer.

🎅 Bring your own table & festive spirit.
🎄 Holiday items encouraged (the merrier, the better!).
✨ Limited to 3 vendors — set up by 6 PM on Friday, December 12th.

Sponsor a Family: HopeFULL Holidays Experience item
Sponsor a Family: HopeFULL Holidays Experience
$100

There’s no place like home for the holidays — especially a gingerbread one! 🏠✨

Your $100 sponsorship gives a Sandbox Family the full HopeFULL Holidays Experience, including a complimentary overnight stay at Home2Suites Piper Glen. Help them cozy up, rest easy, and make sweet holiday memories that will last a lifetime. 💜

As a thank-you, your name will be proudly displayed on our HopeFULL Holidays Sponsor Poster — a little piece of the magic for all to see! 🎄🍬

Candy Cane Contributor item
Candy Cane Contributor
$50

You make the season extra sweet! 🍬
Your $50 donation helps sprinkle joy throughout HopeFULL Holidays, and your name will be proudly displayed on our Sponsor Poster — a sweet way to show your holiday spirit! 🎄💜

💜 In Loving Memory Donation item
💜 In Loving Memory Donation
$50

A HopeFULL Heart that continues to shine this holiday season.
Your gift honors and celebrates the legacy of your loved one during HopeFULL Holidays, keeping their light glowing in this special season of love and remembrance. 🎄

Add a donation for Sandbox Group Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!