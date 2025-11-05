HopeFULL Holidays: The Sandbox Community Event this Holiday Season

Merry Maker Vendor Table – $75 Donation

Be part of the Merry Maker Market at HopeFULL Holidays! Your $75 donation to The Sandbox gives you the chance to sell your holiday goods, connect with families, and spread some Christmas cheer.

🎅 Bring your own table & festive spirit.

🎄 Holiday items encouraged (the merrier, the better!).

✨ Limited to 3 vendors — set up by 6 PM on Friday, December 12th.