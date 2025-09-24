HopeMill Inc.

Hosted by

HopeMill Inc.

About this event

HopeMill's 2nd Annual Mountain Gala

1229 Hill Rd

Lincolnton, NC 28092, USA

General Admission
$125

Your ticket purchase provides vital support to families in Western North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene while enjoying an elegant evening at the HopeMill Mountain Gala. Price includes a meal and beverages (beer and wine included).


Bronze Sponsor
$500

As a Bronze Sponsor, you’ll provide vital support to families in Western North Carolina affected by Hurricane Helene while enjoying an elegant evening at the HopeMill Mountain Gala. This tier includes:

  • 2 tickets to the event
  • Meals and drinks (beer and wine included) for both guests
  • HopeMill swag bag
  • Recognition on event banner signage
  • Social media shout-out with your name tagged
  • Small logo featured in post-event emails
Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Becoming a Silver Sponsor means stepping up to support families in need while reserving a dedicated table for your guests. This sponsorship includes:

  • A table for 8 guests
  • Meals and drinks (beer and wine included) for all 8 guests
  • HopeMill swag bag
  • Your logo displayed on your table and event banner signage
  • 10 raffle tickets
  • Social media shout-outs with your name tagged
  • Small logo featured in post-event emails
Gold Sponsor
$2,500

As a Gold Sponsor, you’ll enjoy premium perks and increased visibility while making a lasting impact on families rebuilding their lives. This tier includes:

  • A table for 10 guests
  • Meals and drinks (beer and wine included) for all 10 guests
  • HopeMill swag bag
  • Your logo displayed on your table, event banners, and gala photo backdrop
  • 20 raffle tickets
  • Social media shout-outs to highlight your sponsorship
  • Medium logo featured in post-event emails
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Becoming a Platinum Sponsor makes you a key partner in HopeMill’s mission to transform lives. This premier sponsorship tier includes:

  • 2 tables for 16 guests
  • Meals and drinks (beer and wine included) for all 16 guests
  • HopeMill swag bag
  • Exclusive recognition as the bar sponsor
  • Your logo displayed on your table, event banners, and gala photo backdrop
  • 30 raffle tickets
  • Social media shout-outs to highlight your sponsorship
  • Large logo featured in post-event emails
  • Opportunity to give a speech during the event
Add a donation for HopeMill Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!