HopeMill's 3rd Annual Mountain Gala

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About this event
Exclusive Presenting Sponsor
As our premier sponsor, your organization will receive year-round recognition while making a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve.
Benefits Include:
Marketing Benefits:
Raise a Glass. Support Resilience.
Benefits Include:
Marketing Benefits:
Benefits Include:
Marketing Benefits:
Benefits Include:
Marketing Benefits:
Benefits Include:
Marketing Benefits:
General Admission – $100 Per Person
Join us for an evening of celebration, inspiration, and impact.
Ticket Includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!