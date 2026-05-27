HopeMill Inc.

Hosted by

HopeMill Inc.

About this event

HopeMill's 3rd Annual Mountain Gala

3727 North Carolina Hwy 150

Lincolnton, NC 28092, USA

Mountain Legacy Sponsor
$10,000

Exclusive Presenting Sponsor

As our premier sponsor, your organization will receive year-round recognition while making a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve.


Benefits Include:

  • 16 VIP tickets with preferred seating
  • HopeMill signature swag basket
  • Food and beverages included (beer and wine included)
  • 20 complimentary raffle tickets


Marketing Benefits:

  • Exclusive naming rights as the Presenting Sponsor
  • Premium logo placement on the gala photo backdrop
  • Verbal recognition during the event program
  • Recognition in HopeMill's Quarterly Newsletter
  • Premier logo placement on all event signage and promotional materials
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight on social media before the event
  • Dedicated sponsor recognition following the event
  • Featured logo and company link on HopeMill's website for one year
  • Inclusion in event-related marketing and promotional materials
Resilience Sponsor – Bar Partner
$5,000

Raise a Glass. Support Resilience.


Benefits Include:

  • 16 tickets with two reserved tables
  • Food and beverages included (beer and wine included)
  • 15 complimentary raffle tickets


Marketing Benefits:

  • Exclusive logo placement at the bar
  • Logo featured on bar drinkware and beverage signage
  • Logo displayed on the gala photo backdrop and event signage
  • Recognition in HopeMill's Quarterly Newsletter
  • Dedicated social media spotlight before the event
  • Sponsor recognition following the event
  • Company logo featured in event communications
Trailblazer Sponsor
$2,500

Benefits Include:

  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • Food and beverages included (beer and wine included)
  • 10 complimentary raffle tickets

Marketing Benefits:

  • Logo displayed on table signage
  • Logo featured on event banners and gala photo backdrop
  • Recognition in HopeMill's Quarterly Newsletter
  • Social media recognition leading up to the event
  • Medium-sized logo featured in post-event communications
  • Sponsor recognition during the event
Hope Sponsor
$1,500

Benefits Include:

  • Reserved table for 8 guests
  • Food and beverages included
  • 5 complimentary raffle tickets


Marketing Benefits:

  • Logo displayed on table signage and event banners
  • Social media recognition
  • Small logo featured in post-event communications
  • Sponsor recognition during the event
Community Sponsor
$500

Benefits Include:

  • 2 event tickets
  • Food and beverages included (beer and wine included)


Marketing Benefits:

  • Recognition on event signage
  • Social media shout-out
  • Small logo featured in post-event communications
  • Recognition as a Community Partner supporting HopeMill
General Admission-Individual Ticket
$100

General Admission – $100 Per Person

Join us for an evening of celebration, inspiration, and impact.


Ticket Includes:

  • Delicious food and heavy hors d’oeuvres
  • Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Access to the silent and live auctions
  • Opportunity to purchase raffle tickets and win exciting prizes
  • Networking with community leaders, business owners, and supporters
Add a donation for HopeMill Inc.

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