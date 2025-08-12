Hopewell School Parent Teacher Organization

Offered by

Hopewell School Parent Teacher Organization

About the memberships

Hopewell PTO Membership

$25 Family Membership
$25

Valid for one year

Includes the Right to Vote in PTO meetings and 1 Hopewell Rubber Bracelet.


We hope you will consider volunteering for several of our events.

$50 Family Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Includes the Right to Vote in PTO meetings, 1 Hopewell Rubber Bracelet and 1 Hopewell Grocery Bag.


We hope you will consider volunteering for a few of our events.

$75 Family Membership
$75

Valid for one year

Includes the Right to Vote in PTO meetings, 1 Hopewell Rubber Bracelet, 1 Hopewell Grocery Bag and 1 Stuffed Husky.


We hope you will consider volunteering for a couple of our events.

$100 Family Membership
$100

Valid for one year

Includes the Right to Vote in PTO meetings, 1 Hopewell Rubber Bracelet, 1 Hopewell Grocery Bag, 1 Stuffed Husky and 1 Hopewell Water Bottle.


We hope that if your schedule allows it, you can join us.

$10 Staff Membership
$10

Valid for one year

Includes the Right to Vote in PTO meetings.


Please note you must be a Hopewell School staff member.

Add a donation for Hopewell School Parent Teacher Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!