Hopewell Valley Youth Wrestling's Silent Auction 2026

https://taverna54.com/





Owned by husband and wife Massimo Schiavon and Antoinette Borromeo, T54 blends authentic Italian roots with the warmth and hospitality of Lambertville, New Jersey. Antoinette, a Hopewell native, and Massimo, born and raised in Genova, built their life together around a shared passion for food, family, and community.

Massimo began his career in the restaurant industry at just 15 years old in Italy, where he developed a deep respect for tradition, precision, and the culture that defines the Italian table. Hospitality was never just a job — it was a discipline and a craft.

In 2005, he moved to New York to be with his future wife. That leap of faith shaped both his life and his career. He began working at the iconic Sant Ambroeus, where he refined his understanding of classic Italian elegance and elevated service. Over the years, he continued to build his expertise in top-tier Italian restaurants, combining old-world authenticity with the polished excellence of New York fine dining. He later became part of the opening team at Sirio inside the Five Diamond Pierre Hotel, under legendary restaurateur Sirio Maccioni of Le Cirque. There, Massimo absorbed the standards of world-class hospitality — where detail, timing, and guest experience are treated as an art form.

At T54, that experience comes full circle. The restaurant reflects Massimo’s Italian heritage, Antoinette’s deep local roots, and their shared belief that exceptional dining should feel both refined and welcoming. Every dish honors tradition. Every detail reflects discipline. Every guest is welcomed like family.

T54 is not just a restaurant — it is a journey from Genova to New York to Lambertville, built on love, passion, and a lifelong commitment to hospitality.