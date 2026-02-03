Hopewell Valley Youth Wrestling's Silent Auction 2026

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TWO TICKETS TO NCAA TOURNAMENT - CLEVELAND, OHIO. Two (2) 3-day passes which gets you six (6) session tickets (sessions 1-6) per pass.
Section 216, row 8, seats 8 & 9 - Rocket Mortgage Arena
Key Details for This Location:
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$219 value - CAN BE RETURNED FOR STORE CREDIT BY 06/01/2026
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2026 season registration
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Spring 2026 registration
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Expires 03/08/2026
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Nike men's sweatpants size small
Nike men's performance t shirt size small
Nike men's mesh shorts size small
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Nike adjustable hat
Nike performance shirt - men's small
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Pennington native, 3x NCAA All American, Hudson Taylor is offering 1 month of classes at his jiu jitsu gym, The Ship, in New Hope, PA -
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Certificate for 2 comp tickets to a men's Hopkins lacrosse game
'Jays' Beanie
Bobblehead
Notebook
Yeti
Fanny Pack
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(1 of 3) Ryan Wolfe is the assistant coach of Princeton University Wrestling. Lessons will be held in Jadwin Gym. Bio: https://goprincetontigers.com/sports/wrestling/roster/coaches/ryan-wolfe/10340
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(2 of 3) Ryan Wolfe is the assistant coach of Princeton University Wrestling. Lessons will be held in Jadwin Gym. Bio: https://goprincetontigers.com/sports/wrestling/roster/coaches/ryan-wolfe/10340
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(3 of 3) Ryan Wolfe is the assistant coach of Princeton University Wrestling. Lessons will be held in Jadwin Gym. Bio: https://goprincetontigers.com/sports/wrestling/roster/coaches/ryan-wolfe/10340
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Shaft and head (strung):
-shaft retails for $129.99
-head retails for 109.99
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Men's Large Princeton Lacrosse Hoodie - Nike
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** 5 Tickets **
Home @ Princeton 3.21.2026
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OGIO bag retails without customization for ~$150.00
Hat and men's medium performance t-shirt and shorts
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Port Authority, full zip with hood, packable; snap back trucker hat; men's large performance t-shirt and shorts
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Head Swim & Dive Coach, Matt Crispino, will provide one 1-hour swim lesson at Penn Brook Swim Club expires 09/30/2026. $100 Value.
Also included:
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These glasses combine iconic Hollywood style with Meta AI. React to what you see, take pictures and videos, listen on the go, make calls and send messages without touching your phone.
This pair has Polar Gradiant Graphite frames featuring a blue-violet light* filter that protects your eyes from digital screens, indoor fluorescent light and even sun rays.
*Filters at least 20% of blue light between 380nm-450nm.
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Two haircuts and a men’s grooming pack.
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Youth small ScrapLife Highlight Humphrey tshirt, signed by legend Reese Humphrey.
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Highlight Humphrey T-shirt SIGNED - Men's XL
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ScrapLife Hooded Quarter Zip - Youth Large
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Shady Brook Farm, Newtown, PA. Shady Brook Farm is a 100+ year old family-run farm market, garden center & "agritainment" venue with top notch seasonal events, homegrown fruits & veggies, unique products, quality plants, deli & more.
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2 tickets to the Crayola Experience in Easton, PA. The Crayola Experience is where the magic of Crayola comes to life! With 65,000 square feet of attractions, Crayola Experience is Pennsylvania's most colorful family destination for interactive, creative play! Families typically spend 3-4 hours exploring our 20+ hands-on attractions. https://www.crayolaexperience.com/easton
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Gift Basket from Urban Air Lawrenceville, NJ. Including: 4 deluxe passes, a free large pizza, 2 free icees, an urban air stuffy and four pairs of socks! Retail value $185
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4 tickets to any University Delaware football game. Cannot be used by high school athletes per NCAA regulations.
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LeadHER Field Hockey, an K-12 field hockey training and recruitment academy. LeadHER empowers young women to find their character and leadership strengths while nurturing the love of field hockey.
Melisa Meccage was a two-time All-America honoree during her playing career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. At the end of her senior season, she was named the 1997 Big Ten Field Hockey Athlete of the Year and was also a two-time first-team All-Big Ten performer.
In 1997, Meccage was named to the U.S. National Team and won a bronze medal with the Under-21 National Team at the Junior Pan-American games. After graduation she traveled to Argentina to play with the Club Universitario de Argentina de Tucuman while also serving as an assistant coach.
She was an assistant coach at Princeton University where she lead the Tigers to 12 Ivy League titles and 11 NCAA tournament appearances. Princeton is 164-80 overall during that span with a 86-5 Ivy League record. The Tigers won the program and Ivy League's first national championship in 2012, while finishing as a national semifinalist in 2009 and a national quarterfinalist on four other occasions.
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Made by HV wrestling parent Ty Kooker.
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Made by HV wrestling parent Ty Kooker.
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Free month of lessons and membership fee. Our learn-to-swim facility welcomes aspiring swimmers between the ages of 4 months and 12 years old. We promise to provide:
Our top priority is to instill discipline, trust, athleticism, and focus through dynamic swimming lessons. We understand how unnerving being in water can be for young kids. Our instructors know how to build self-esteem and assuage nerves effectively. We rely on empathy and incremental processes to ensure everyone receives the peace of mind they need to thrive during our swim lessons! Retail value $170
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A favorite of our Hopewell Valley Youth wrestlers, Tacs Ops Laser Tag in Princeton. Let them gear up, lock and load, and immerse themselves in the ultimate laser tag showdown at our state-of-the-art arenas. Retail value: $80
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50 dollar value. Customers trust the Wegmans Brand for our quality, taste, and cleaner ingredients because of our commitment to great taste and continually improving the branded products we offer.
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20oz Dimple Lager Mug and 25 gift certificate to use at the Druery. The Druery Brewery is a production brewery with a tasting room with the mission to share the love of beer and be a community staple for those who love the craft. Family friendly and environmentally responsible. (50 dollar value,)
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Gift Certificate for a wine tasting for ten adults!
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Certificate for free month at Amerikick Pennington, a free uniform and t-shirt! $250 value
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Mike Schwartz will provide coverage of any sporting event and provide either 5 high res action or candid digital images or an 11x14" print of your choosing. Must take place in Mercer County area. Limit to 1 hour of coverage.
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Carlos Gracie Jr. was born in January 17, 1956 and grew up heavily influenced by his family of fighters. In close sync with the life philosophy and teachings of his father Carlos Gracie Sr., “Carlinhos” as he’s known to friends and family, grew up observing and learning from some of the most influential figures his family has ever produced: Carlos Gracie Sr., Helio Gracie and Rolls Gracie.
In 1986, Carlos Gracie Jr. founded the first Gracie Barra school, in the city of Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. From that one location, he created the most expansive BJJ organization in the world, with offices in the USA, Brazil, Australia and Europe. Gracie Barra now operates over 600 schools around the globe.
Gracie Barra Princeton provides Brazilian jiu-jitsu instruction in a structured environment, following the Gracie Barra Code of Conduct and Gracie Barra Etiquette. Our school provides Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu programs, which are fit for students of all different knowledge levels.
We offer both private and group classes that focus on character growth and self improvement, and we believe that the techniques and values learned in our programs can better your life, on and off the mats.
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Owned by husband and wife Massimo Schiavon and Antoinette Borromeo, T54 blends authentic Italian roots with the warmth and hospitality of Lambertville, New Jersey. Antoinette, a Hopewell native, and Massimo, born and raised in Genova, built their life together around a shared passion for food, family, and community.
Massimo began his career in the restaurant industry at just 15 years old in Italy, where he developed a deep respect for tradition, precision, and the culture that defines the Italian table. Hospitality was never just a job — it was a discipline and a craft.
In 2005, he moved to New York to be with his future wife. That leap of faith shaped both his life and his career. He began working at the iconic Sant Ambroeus, where he refined his understanding of classic Italian elegance and elevated service. Over the years, he continued to build his expertise in top-tier Italian restaurants, combining old-world authenticity with the polished excellence of New York fine dining. He later became part of the opening team at Sirio inside the Five Diamond Pierre Hotel, under legendary restaurateur Sirio Maccioni of Le Cirque. There, Massimo absorbed the standards of world-class hospitality — where detail, timing, and guest experience are treated as an art form.
At T54, that experience comes full circle. The restaurant reflects Massimo’s Italian heritage, Antoinette’s deep local roots, and their shared belief that exceptional dining should feel both refined and welcoming. Every dish honors tradition. Every detail reflects discipline. Every guest is welcomed like family.
T54 is not just a restaurant — it is a journey from Genova to New York to Lambertville, built on love, passion, and a lifelong commitment to hospitality.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!