Hopewell Valley Youth Wrestling

Hosted by

Hopewell Valley Youth Wrestling

About this event

Sales closed

Hopewell Valley Youth Wrestling's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

118 E Delaware Ave, Pennington, NJ 08534, USA

NCAA Championship Tickets 3/19-3/21 item
NCAA Championship Tickets 3/19-3/21
$1,000

Starting bid

TWO TICKETS TO NCAA TOURNAMENT - CLEVELAND, OHIO. Two (2) 3-day passes which gets you six (6) session tickets (sessions 1-6) per pass.


Section 216, row 8, seats 8 & 9 - Rocket Mortgage Arena


Key Details for This Location:

  • View: Centrally located 200-level, offering a full, elevated view of the court or stage.
  • Seat Numbers: In most arena configurations, lower seat numbers are closer to the adjacent section (e.g., 215), while higher numbers are closer to 217.
  • Experience: These seats are part of the "Loudville" area, providing an energetic, high-up atmosphere frequently used for both Cavs games and concerts
Prana Winter Jacket - Size Medium - Flemington Dept. Store item
Prana Winter Jacket - Size Medium - Flemington Dept. Store item
Prana Winter Jacket - Size Medium - Flemington Dept. Store
$40

Starting bid

$219 value - CAN BE RETURNED FOR STORE CREDIT BY 06/01/2026

Hopewell Valley Football Registration item
Hopewell Valley Football Registration
$75

Starting bid

2026 season registration

Hopewell Valley Lacrosse Registration item
Hopewell Valley Lacrosse Registration
$75

Starting bid

Spring 2026 registration

Hopewell Valley Youth Baseball/Softball Registration 2026 item
Hopewell Valley Youth Baseball/Softball Registration 2026
$50

Starting bid

Expires 03/08/2026

Princeton University Wrestling Swag - Men's small item
Princeton University Wrestling Swag - Men's small item
Princeton University Wrestling Swag - Men's small item
Princeton University Wrestling Swag - Men's small
$50

Starting bid

Nike men's sweatpants size small

Nike men's performance t shirt size small

Nike men's mesh shorts size small


Princeton Wrestling Swag item
Princeton Wrestling Swag item
Princeton Wrestling Swag
$40

Starting bid

Nike adjustable hat

Nike performance shirt - men's small

The Ship Jiu Jitsu Gym 1 Month Membership - Hudson Taylor item
The Ship Jiu Jitsu Gym 1 Month Membership - Hudson Taylor item
The Ship Jiu Jitsu Gym 1 Month Membership - Hudson Taylor
$25

Starting bid

Pennington native, 3x NCAA All American, Hudson Taylor is offering 1 month of classes at his jiu jitsu gym, The Ship, in New Hope, PA -


https://theshipjiujitsu.com/instructors/hudson-taylor/

Johns Hopkins University Lacrosse Tickets and Swag item
Johns Hopkins University Lacrosse Tickets and Swag item
Johns Hopkins University Lacrosse Tickets and Swag item
Johns Hopkins University Lacrosse Tickets and Swag
$30

Starting bid

Certificate for 2 comp tickets to a men's Hopkins lacrosse game

'Jays' Beanie

Bobblehead

Notebook

Yeti

Fanny Pack

Individual Lesson w/ Ryan Wolfe - Princeton Wrestling item
Individual Lesson w/ Ryan Wolfe - Princeton Wrestling
$40

Starting bid

(1 of 3) Ryan Wolfe is the assistant coach of Princeton University Wrestling. Lessons will be held in Jadwin Gym. Bio: https://goprincetontigers.com/sports/wrestling/roster/coaches/ryan-wolfe/10340

Individual Lesson w/ Ryan Wolfe - Princeton Wrestling item
Individual Lesson w/ Ryan Wolfe - Princeton Wrestling
$40

Starting bid

(2 of 3) Ryan Wolfe is the assistant coach of Princeton University Wrestling. Lessons will be held in Jadwin Gym. Bio: https://goprincetontigers.com/sports/wrestling/roster/coaches/ryan-wolfe/10340

Individual Lesson w/ Ryan Wolfe - Princeton Wrestling item
Individual Lesson w/ Ryan Wolfe - Princeton Wrestling
$40

Starting bid

(3 of 3) Ryan Wolfe is the assistant coach of Princeton University Wrestling. Lessons will be held in Jadwin Gym. Bio: https://goprincetontigers.com/sports/wrestling/roster/coaches/ryan-wolfe/10340

SIGNED Princeton Lacrosse Helmet - 2026 Team item
SIGNED Princeton Lacrosse Helmet - 2026 Team item
SIGNED Princeton Lacrosse Helmet - 2026 Team item
SIGNED Princeton Lacrosse Helmet - 2026 Team
$40

Starting bid

STX SC-TI X Men's Lacrosse Stick - Princeton Lacrosse Issued item
STX SC-TI X Men's Lacrosse Stick - Princeton Lacrosse Issued item
STX SC-TI X Men's Lacrosse Stick - Princeton Lacrosse Issued item
STX SC-TI X Men's Lacrosse Stick - Princeton Lacrosse Issued
$75

Starting bid

Shaft and head (strung):

-shaft retails for $129.99

-head retails for 109.99

Nike Men's Large Princeton Lacrosse Hoodie item
Nike Men's Large Princeton Lacrosse Hoodie
$40

Starting bid

Men's Large Princeton Lacrosse Hoodie - Nike

Five (5) Princeton vs. Cornell Lacrosse Tickets item
Five (5) Princeton vs. Cornell Lacrosse Tickets
$20

Starting bid

** 5 Tickets **

Home @ Princeton 3.21.2026

TCNJ OGIO Wrestling Bag, hat, shorts & t-shirt item
TCNJ OGIO Wrestling Bag, hat, shorts & t-shirt item
TCNJ OGIO Wrestling Bag, hat, shorts & t-shirt item
TCNJ OGIO Wrestling Bag, hat, shorts & t-shirt
$40

Starting bid

OGIO bag retails without customization for ~$150.00


Hat and men's medium performance t-shirt and shorts

TCNJ Wrestling Windbreaker, Hat, T-shirt & Shorts - Large item
TCNJ Wrestling Windbreaker, Hat, T-shirt & Shorts - Large item
TCNJ Wrestling Windbreaker, Hat, T-shirt & Shorts - Large item
TCNJ Wrestling Windbreaker, Hat, T-shirt & Shorts - Large
$40

Starting bid

Port Authority, full zip with hood, packable; snap back trucker hat; men's large performance t-shirt and shorts

Men's XL TCNJ Wrestling T-shirts & Hat item
Men's XL TCNJ Wrestling T-shirts & Hat item
Men's XL TCNJ Wrestling T-shirts & Hat item
Men's XL TCNJ Wrestling T-shirts & Hat
$20

Starting bid

4 Tickets Trenton Thunder 2026 Season item
4 Tickets Trenton Thunder 2026 Season
$20

Starting bid

Schedule: https://img.mlbstatic.com/opprops-images/image/upload/opprops/xvsltmgphlspxbxkhxbe.pdf

60-minute Swim Lesson with Princeton Swim & Dive Head Coach item
60-minute Swim Lesson with Princeton Swim & Dive Head Coach item
60-minute Swim Lesson with Princeton Swim & Dive Head Coach item
60-minute Swim Lesson with Princeton Swim & Dive Head Coach
$20

Starting bid

Head Swim & Dive Coach, Matt Crispino, will provide one 1-hour swim lesson at Penn Brook Swim Club expires 09/30/2026. $100 Value.


Also included:

  • Nike Mesh shorts - small
  • Long-sleeve Nike T-shirt - small
Princeton Swim & Dive Nike Pullover, t-shirt & hat - M small item
Princeton Swim & Dive Nike Pullover, t-shirt & hat - M small item
Princeton Swim & Dive Nike Pullover, t-shirt & hat - M small item
Princeton Swim & Dive Nike Pullover, t-shirt & hat - M small
$20

Starting bid

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses item
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses item
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses
$200

Starting bid

These glasses combine iconic Hollywood style with Meta AI. React to what you see, take pictures and videos, listen on the go, make calls and send messages without touching your phone.

This pair has Polar Gradiant Graphite frames featuring a blue-violet light* filter that protects your eyes from digital screens, indoor fluorescent light and even sun rays.

*Filters at least 20% of blue light between 380nm-450nm.

  • 3K Ultra HD for the highest resolution video
  • Up to 8 hours of battery life, up to 48 additional hours with fully charged case. See details here
  • Prescription-ready with many lens types to choose from. Learn more
  • 12 MP ultra-wide camera for HD photos and video
  • Discreet open-ear speakers and custom 5-mic array
  • 32GB flash storage (1,000+ photos, 100+ 30s videos)
Razors Edge Package - Two Haircuts and Grooming Pack item
Razors Edge Package - Two Haircuts and Grooming Pack
$30

Starting bid

Two haircuts and a men’s grooming pack.

Highlight Humphrey T-shirt SIGNED - youth small item
Highlight Humphrey T-shirt SIGNED - youth small item
Highlight Humphrey T-shirt SIGNED - youth small
$15

Starting bid

Youth small ScrapLife Highlight Humphrey tshirt, signed by legend Reese Humphrey.

Highlight Humphrey T-shirt SIGNED - Men's XL item
Highlight Humphrey T-shirt SIGNED - Men's XL item
Highlight Humphrey T-shirt SIGNED - Men's XL
$15

Starting bid

Highlight Humphrey T-shirt SIGNED - Men's XL

ScrapLife Hooded Quarter Zip - Youth Large item
ScrapLife Hooded Quarter Zip - Youth Large
$20

Starting bid

ScrapLife Hooded Quarter Zip - Youth Large

Round of Golf and Lunch with Coach Brendon Morfe item
Round of Golf and Lunch with Coach Brendon Morfe item
Round of Golf and Lunch with Coach Brendon Morfe
$75

Starting bid

At Cobblestone Creek Country Club. https://www.cobblestonecreek.club/

Foursome Golf @ Trenton Country Club item
Foursome Golf @ Trenton Country Club item
Foursome Golf @ Trenton Country Club
$100

Starting bid

https://www.trentoncc.com/

BORO Gift Card - $50 item
BORO Gift Card - $50 item
BORO Gift Card - $50
$20

Starting bid

BORO Restaurant | Bar https://www.bororestaurantbar.com/

Borough Barber Grooming Pack item
Borough Barber Grooming Pack
$10

Starting bid

https://www.boroughbarbers.com/

Shady Brook Farm Gift Card - $50 item
Shady Brook Farm Gift Card - $50
$25

Starting bid

Shady Brook Farm, Newtown, PA. Shady Brook Farm is a 100+ year old family-run farm market, garden center & "agritainment" venue with top notch seasonal events, homegrown fruits & veggies, unique products, quality plants, deli & more.

Fred's Dead Heads Gift Certificate - $150 item
Fred's Dead Heads Gift Certificate - $150 item
Fred's Dead Heads Gift Certificate - $150
$20

Starting bid

https://www.facebook.com/fredsdeadheads/

Two Tickets Crayola Experience - Easton, PA item
Two Tickets Crayola Experience - Easton, PA
$20

Starting bid

2 tickets to the Crayola Experience in Easton, PA. The Crayola Experience is where the magic of Crayola comes to life! With 65,000 square feet of attractions, Crayola Experience is Pennsylvania's most colorful family destination for interactive, creative play! Families typically spend 3-4 hours exploring our 20+ hands-on attractions. https://www.crayolaexperience.com/easton

Urban Air Gift Basket item
Urban Air Gift Basket item
Urban Air Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Gift Basket from Urban Air Lawrenceville, NJ. Including: 4 deluxe passes, a free large pizza, 2 free icees, an urban air stuffy and four pairs of socks! Retail value $185

(4) University of Delaware Football Tickets item
(4) University of Delaware Football Tickets item
(4) University of Delaware Football Tickets
$50

Starting bid

4 tickets to any University Delaware football game. Cannot be used by high school athletes per NCAA regulations.

LeadHer Spring/Fall League Registration - $150 value item
LeadHer Spring/Fall League Registration - $150 value item
LeadHer Spring/Fall League Registration - $150 value
$50

Starting bid

LeadHER Field Hockey, an K-12 field hockey training and recruitment academy. LeadHER empowers young women to find their character and leadership strengths while nurturing the love of field hockey. 


Melisa Meccage was a two-time All-America honoree during her playing career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. At the end of her senior season, she was named the 1997 Big Ten Field Hockey Athlete of the Year and was also a two-time first-team All-Big Ten performer.


In 1997, Meccage was named to the U.S. National Team and won a bronze medal with the Under-21 National Team at the Junior Pan-American games. After graduation she traveled to Argentina to play with the Club Universitario de Argentina de Tucuman while also serving as an assistant coach.


She was an assistant coach at Princeton University where she lead the Tigers to 12 Ivy League titles and 11 NCAA tournament appearances. Princeton is 164-80 overall during that span with a 86-5 Ivy League record. The Tigers won the program and Ivy League's first national championship in 2012, while finishing as a national semifinalist in 2009 and a national quarterfinalist on four other occasions.

Handmade Cutting Board item
Handmade Cutting Board item
Handmade Cutting Board
$10

Starting bid

Made by HV wrestling parent Ty Kooker.

Handmade Cutting Board item
Handmade Cutting Board item
Handmade Cutting Board
$10

Starting bid

Made by HV wrestling parent Ty Kooker.

Goldfish Swim School Princeton Free month & Membership! item
Goldfish Swim School Princeton Free month & Membership! item
Goldfish Swim School Princeton Free month & Membership!
$25

Starting bid

Free month of lessons and membership fee. Our learn-to-swim facility welcomes aspiring swimmers between the ages of 4 months and 12 years old. We promise to provide:

  • A proven curriculum that emphasizes step-by-step development
  • A warm, 90-degree pool for shiver-free comfort
  • Flexible scheduling options
  • Free make-up lessons
  • A positive learning environment
  • And much more!

Our top priority is to instill discipline, trust, athleticism, and focus through dynamic swimming lessons. We understand how unnerving being in water can be for young kids. Our instructors know how to build self-esteem and assuage nerves effectively. We rely on empathy and incremental processes to ensure everyone receives the peace of mind they need to thrive during our swim lessons!  Retail value $170

Tacs Ops Laser Tag item
Tacs Ops Laser Tag
$25

Starting bid

A favorite of our Hopewell Valley Youth wrestlers, Tacs Ops Laser Tag in Princeton. Let them gear up, lock and load, and immerse themselves in the ultimate laser tag showdown at our state-of-the-art arenas. Retail value: $80


https://tacopslasertag.com/

Wegmans Gift Card - $50 item
Wegmans Gift Card - $50
$25

Starting bid

50 dollar value. Customers trust the Wegmans Brand for our quality, taste, and cleaner ingredients because of our commitment to great taste and continually improving the branded products we offer.

$100 - Norman's Glass & Auto Services Gift Card item
$100 - Norman's Glass & Auto Services Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

https://www.normansglass.com/

The Druery Brewery Package - $50 value item
The Druery Brewery Package - $50 value item
The Druery Brewery Package - $50 value
$25

Starting bid

20oz Dimple Lager Mug and 25 gift certificate to use at the Druery. The Druery Brewery is a production brewery with a tasting room with the mission to share the love of beer and be a community staple for those who love the craft.  Family friendly and environmentally responsible.  (50 dollar value,)

Hopewell Valley Winery item
Hopewell Valley Winery
$30

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a wine tasting for ten adults!

Amerikick Pennington - Free Month, uniform & t-shirt item
Amerikick Pennington - Free Month, uniform & t-shirt item
Amerikick Pennington - Free Month, uniform & t-shirt
$25

Starting bid

Certificate for free month at Amerikick Pennington, a free uniform and t-shirt! $250 value

Mike Schwartz Photography Package item
Mike Schwartz Photography Package
$25

Starting bid

Mike Schwartz will provide coverage of any sporting event and provide either 5 high res action or candid digital images or an 11x14" print of your choosing. Must take place in Mercer County area. Limit to 1 hour of coverage.


https://mikeschwartz.photoreflect.com/store/store.aspx

1-Month Gracie Barra Princeton, NJ - $200 value item
1-Month Gracie Barra Princeton, NJ - $200 value
$25

Starting bid

https://gbprinceton.com/


GRACIE BARRA

The Gracie Family

Carlos Gracie Jr. was born in January 17, 1956 and grew up heavily influenced by his family of fighters. In close sync with the life philosophy and teachings of his father Carlos Gracie Sr., “Carlinhos” as he’s known to friends and family, grew up observing and learning from some of the most influential figures his family has ever produced: Carlos Gracie Sr., Helio Gracie and Rolls Gracie.

In 1986, Carlos Gracie Jr. founded the first Gracie Barra school, in the city of Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. From that one location, he created the most expansive BJJ organization in the world, with offices in the USA, Brazil, Australia and Europe. Gracie Barra now operates over 600 schools around the globe.

Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Gracie Barra Princeton provides Brazilian jiu-jitsu instruction in a structured environment, following the Gracie Barra Code of Conduct and Gracie Barra Etiquette. Our school provides Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu programs, which are fit for students of all different knowledge levels.

We offer both private and group classes that focus on character growth and self improvement, and we believe that the techniques and values learned in our programs can better your life, on and off the mats.

Taverna 54 - Lambertville, NJ - $50 Gift Card item
Taverna 54 - Lambertville, NJ - $50 Gift Card item
Taverna 54 - Lambertville, NJ - $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

https://taverna54.com/


Owned by husband and wife Massimo Schiavon and Antoinette Borromeo, T54 blends authentic Italian roots with the warmth and hospitality of Lambertville, New Jersey. Antoinette, a Hopewell native, and Massimo, born and raised in Genova, built their life together around a shared passion for food, family, and community.

Massimo began his career in the restaurant industry at just 15 years old in Italy, where he developed a deep respect for tradition, precision, and the culture that defines the Italian table. Hospitality was never just a job — it was a discipline and a craft.

In 2005, he moved to New York  to be with his future wife. That leap of faith shaped both his life and his career. He began working at the iconic Sant Ambroeus, where he refined his understanding of classic Italian elegance and elevated service. Over the years, he continued to build his expertise in top-tier Italian restaurants, combining old-world authenticity with the polished excellence of New York fine dining. He later became part of the opening team at Sirio inside the Five Diamond Pierre Hotel, under legendary restaurateur Sirio Maccioni of Le Cirque. There, Massimo absorbed the standards of world-class hospitality — where detail, timing, and guest experience are treated as an art form.

At T54, that experience comes full circle. The restaurant reflects Massimo’s Italian heritage, Antoinette’s deep local roots, and their shared belief that exceptional dining should feel both refined and welcoming. Every dish honors tradition. Every detail reflects discipline. Every guest is welcomed like family.

T54 is not just a restaurant — it is a journey from Genova to New York to Lambertville, built on love, passion, and a lifelong commitment to hospitality.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!