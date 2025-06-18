Hopkins Heroes Guardians (Gold & Platinum Sponsors)

🏡 Hometown Superhero Sponsorship – $1,500/year
Only 3 available annually
Hometown Heroes are the backbone of every great mission. This sponsorship celebrates local champions who want to make a big impact year-round. As a Hometown Superhero, your support ensures that children and families across our community have access to the essentials and encouragement they need.
Benefits include:
Logo placement on all event materials and social media mentions
Recognition at all Hopkins Heroes events
Opportunity to include promo materials at our resource tables
Priority opportunity to renew each year
Stand tall for your town—be a hero where it matters most. 🛡️
Legendary Superhero
$3,000
Valid for one year
🦸♂️ Legendary Superhero Sponsorship – $3,000/year
Only 2 available annually
Step into the league of legends with our highest-tier sponsorship. As a Legendary Superhero, your unwavering support powers every Hopkins Heroes initiative for an entire year. From back-to-school drives to holiday blessings, your name will be recognized as a pillar of hope, action, and heart.
Benefits include:
Premier logo placement on all event banners, flyers, and digital promotions
Featured spotlight on our website and social media throughout the year
Opportunity to speak or be acknowledged at all major events
Exclusive “Presented by” status at one signature event
First right of renewal each year
Be the legend that lifts our community. 🦸♀️
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!