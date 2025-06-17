Hopkins Heroes Monthly Hero Packages 2025

Empower ALL our programs & change lives every day. Benefits include company name and logo showcased on website, Monthly shoutout on social media, company Name & logo on Teacher Appreciation Basket, emergency food & hygiene donation bags and Thanksgiving/Christmas Blessing Bags.

Empower ALL our programs & change lives every day. Benefits include company name and logo showcased on website, Monthly shoutout on social media, company Name & logo on Teacher Appreciation Basket, emergency food & hygiene donation bags and Thanksgiving/Christmas Blessing Bags.

seeMoreDetailsMobile