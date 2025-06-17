Hopkins Heroes Monthly Hero Packages 2025

Help fuel the basics such as school supplies and snacks. Benefits include company name and logo showcased on website & included on Teacher Appreciation Baskets flyers.
Help fuel the basics such as school supplies and snacks. Benefits include company name and logo showcased on website & included on Teacher Appreciation Baskets flyers.
The Champion
$50
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Support emergency kits & extend a helping hand to families experiencing hardship. Benefits include company name and logo showcased on website, shoutout on social media, company Name & logo on flyers for emergency food & hygiene donation bags.
Support emergency kits & extend a helping hand to families experiencing hardship. Benefits include company name and logo showcased on website, shoutout on social media, company Name & logo on flyers for emergency food & hygiene donation bags.
The Legend
$100
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Empower ALL our programs & change lives every day. Benefits include company name and logo showcased on website, Monthly shoutout on social media, company Name & logo on Teacher Appreciation Basket, emergency food & hygiene donation bags and Thanksgiving/Christmas Blessing Bags.
Empower ALL our programs & change lives every day. Benefits include company name and logo showcased on website, Monthly shoutout on social media, company Name & logo on Teacher Appreciation Basket, emergency food & hygiene donation bags and Thanksgiving/Christmas Blessing Bags.