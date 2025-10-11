Hosted by

Hopkins Hockey Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Hopkins Hockey Booster Club's Silent Auction

Lainey Wilson Tickets item
Lainey Wilson Tickets
$200

Starting bid

-Two tickets on the club level for the Lainey Wilson concert next Saturday, October 18th. Similar tickets are priced at $300+ per ticket! Starting bid is $200 for TWO tickets! On secondary sites and the cheapest upper level seats are $150.

Wild Tickets item
Wild Tickets
$190

Starting bid

Two great seats (section 115 / row 10 / seats 1-2) for the Wild v Winnipeg game on Tuesday, October 28th. Starting bid is $95/ticket and sold as a pair

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!