Hops, Hope & Hunger

About this event
Grant access to the event, Buffet Dinner and Open Bar.
• Prominent logo placement on event signage & Branches website year-round
• Recognition in social media and announcements during the event
• (10) Complimentary event tickets and reserved seating
• Large logo placement on event signage
• Recognition in social media and event announcements
• (4) Complimentary event tickets
• Medium logo placement on event signage
• Recognition in social media
• (2) Complimentary event tickets
Bronze Sponsor – $150
• Small logo placement on event signage
• Recognition in social media
- One event ticket
$
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