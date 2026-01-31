The Branches Outreach

Hosted by

The Branches Outreach

About this event

Hops, Hope & Hunger

127 W Rio Grande Ave

Wildwood, NJ 08260, USA

General Admission
$50
Available until Apr 12

Grant access to the event, Buffet Dinner and Open Bar.

Presenting Sponsorship
$2,500

Prominent logo placement on event signage & Branches website year-round
Recognition in social media and announcements during the event
(10) Complimentary event tickets and reserved seating

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Large logo placement on event signage
Recognition in social media and event announcements
(4) Complimentary event tickets

Silver Sponsor
$500

Medium logo placement on event signage
Recognition in social media
(2) Complimentary event tickets

Bronze Sponsor
$150

Bronze Sponsor – $150
Small logo placement on event signage
Recognition in social media
- One event ticket

Add a donation for The Branches Outreach

$

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