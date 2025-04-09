Horace Ruben Scholarship Gala 2025

1630 Metropolitan Pkwy SW

Atlanta, GA 30310, USA

General admission (Single)
$75
General Admission (Couples)
$140
Silver Level Sponsor (Seats 8)
$550
Individual, Family, or Corporate Name displayed on table and in program. 8 Tickets included.
Gold Level Sponsor (Seats 8)
$1,000
• Eight (8) tickets to the Scholarship event. • Company logo acknowledgement on WCT #112 website and table • Company logo displayed on event materials including signage and slideshow. • Opportunity to provide branded promotional item for guest gift bag
Platinum Level (Seats 10)
$2,500
• Ten (10) tickets to the Scholarship event. • Recognition on WCT #112 website and social media platforms. • Company logo displayed on event materials including signage and slideshow. • Opportunity to provide branded promotional item for guest gift bag. • Special verbal acknowledgement during presentation at event.
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
• Twelve (12) tickets to the Scholarship event with reserved priority seating • Opportunity for a company representative to provide remarks at the event. • Premier recognition on WCT #112 website, social mediaplatforms and banquet program. • Company logo prominently displayed on event materials including signage and slideshow. • Special verbal acknowledgement during presentation at event. • Company spotlight in the Lodge newsletter with distribution to 1,000 supporters. • Opportunity to provide branded promotional item for guest gift bag.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing