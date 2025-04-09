Horace Ruben Scholarship Gala 2025

Individual, Family, or Corporate Name displayed on table and in program. 8 Tickets included.
Gold Level Sponsor (Seats 8)
$1,000
• Eight (8) tickets to the Scholarship event.
• Company logo acknowledgement on WCT #112 website and table
• Company logo displayed on event materials including signage and slideshow.
• Opportunity to provide branded promotional item for guest gift bag
Platinum Level (Seats 10)
$2,500
• Ten (10) tickets to the Scholarship event.
• Recognition on WCT #112 website and social media platforms.
• Company logo displayed on event materials including signage and slideshow.
• Opportunity to provide branded promotional item for guest gift bag.
• Special verbal acknowledgement during presentation at event.
Presenting Sponsor
$5,000
• Twelve (12) tickets to the Scholarship event with reserved priority seating
• Opportunity for a company representative to provide remarks at the event.
• Premier recognition on WCT #112 website, social mediaplatforms and banquet program.
• Company logo prominently displayed on event materials including signage and slideshow.
• Special verbal acknowledgement during presentation at event.
• Company spotlight in the Lodge newsletter with distribution to 1,000 supporters.
• Opportunity to provide branded promotional item for guest gift bag.
