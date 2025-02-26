Horatio's Heroes 6th Annual Golf Tournament

Each golfer (144) receives a customized item in their gift bag with your company logo, an X-Large Banner at the entrance, two tee sponsors, a Large award plaque, & recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in tournament
Each golfer (144) receives a customized item in their gift bag with your company logo, an X-Large Banner at the entrance, two tee sponsors, a Large award plaque, & recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in tournament
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Large Professional sign at the entrance, includes two tee sponsors, Award plaque, & recognition on website, social media, news releases, and at tournament
Large Professional sign at the entrance, includes two tee sponsors, Award plaque, & recognition on website, social media, news releases, and at tournament
Silver Sponsor
$600
Medium Professional sign at the entrance. Includes two tee sponsors & recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament.
Medium Professional sign at the entrance. Includes two tee sponsors & recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament.
Bronze Sponsor
$300
1 Tee Sponsor & recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament
1 Tee Sponsor & recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament
Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,500
(1 Available) Large Professional sign at the entrance, professional sign with your company logo on all golf carts, recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament.
(1 Available) Large Professional sign at the entrance, professional sign with your company logo on all golf carts, recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament.
Cigar Booth Sponsor
$600
A large professional sign at the entrance, a professional sign in a tent on the course with your logo, and recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament.
A large professional sign at the entrance, a professional sign in a tent on the course with your logo, and recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament.
Putting Contest Sponsor
$800
(1 Available) Large Professional sign at the entrance, professional sign on Putting Green with logo, recognition on website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament (Prize for the contest is an exclusive getaway)
(1 Available) Large Professional sign at the entrance, professional sign on Putting Green with logo, recognition on website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament (Prize for the contest is an exclusive getaway)
Closest to the Pin
$400
Medium Professional Sign on course with your logo & recognition on website, social media, news releases, and in tournament (Prize for contest is exclusive event tickets)
Medium Professional Sign on course with your logo & recognition on website, social media, news releases, and in tournament (Prize for contest is exclusive event tickets)
Closest to the Line
$400
Medium Professional sign on course with your logo & recognition on website, social media, news releases, and in tournament (Prize for contest is exclusive event tickets)
Medium Professional sign on course with your logo & recognition on website, social media, news releases, and in tournament (Prize for contest is exclusive event tickets)
Longest Drive
$400
Medium Professional Sign on course with your logo & recognition on website, social media, news releases, and in tournament (Prize for contest is exclusive event tickets)
Medium Professional Sign on course with your logo & recognition on website, social media, news releases, and in tournament (Prize for contest is exclusive event tickets)
Tee Sponsor
$200
1 Tee Sponsor and recognition in the tournament.
1 Tee Sponsor and recognition in the tournament.
Foursome
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Foursome Entry
Foursome Entry
Individual Golfer
$250
Single golfer entry
Single golfer entry
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!