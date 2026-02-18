Horatio's Heroes Inc

Hosted by

Horatio's Heroes Inc

About this event

Horatio's Heroes 7th Annual Golf Tournament

246 Guernseytown Rd

Watertown, CT 06795, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Includes Foursome. Each golfer (144) receives a customized item in their gift bag with your company logo. X-Large Banner at the entrance, two tee sponsors, a large award plaque, & recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in tournament

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Includes Foursome. Large professional sign at the entrance, includes two tee sponsors, award plaque, & recognition on website, social media, news releases, and at tournament

Silver Sponsor
$1,600

Includes Foursome. Medium professional sign at the entrance. Includes two tee sponsors & recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,300

Includes Foursome. 1 tee sponsor & recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament

Golf Cart Sponsor
$4,000

(1 Available) Includes Foursome. Large professional sign at the entrance, professional sign with your company logo on all golf carts, recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament.

Cigar Booth Sponsor
$2,000

Includes Foursome. A large professional sign at the entrance, a professional sign in a tent on the course with your logo, and recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$1,800

(1 Available) Includes Foursome. Large Professional sign at the entrance, professional sign on putting green with logo,  recognition on website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament

Closest to the Pin/Line/Longest Drive
$400

Medium Professional Sign on course with your logo & recognition on website, social media, news releases, and in tournament

Foursome + Tee Sponsor
$1,200

Includes Foursome, 1 Tee Sponsor sign and recognition in the tournament.

Foursome
$1,000

Foursome

Tee Sponsor
$200

Tee Sponsor Sign

Lunch Ticket
$50

Lunch starts at 2:30pm. Silent Auction, Raffles, Food, & Beverages

Add a donation for Horatio's Heroes Inc

$

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