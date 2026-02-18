Horatio's Heroes 7th Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes Foursome. Each golfer (144) receives a customized item in their gift bag with your company logo. X-Large Banner at the entrance, two tee sponsors, a large award plaque, & recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in tournament
Includes Foursome. Large professional sign at the entrance, includes two tee sponsors, award plaque, & recognition on website, social media, news releases, and at tournament
Includes Foursome. Medium professional sign at the entrance. Includes two tee sponsors & recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament.
Includes Foursome. 1 tee sponsor & recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament
(1 Available) Includes Foursome. Large professional sign at the entrance, professional sign with your company logo on all golf carts, recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament.
Includes Foursome. A large professional sign at the entrance, a professional sign in a tent on the course with your logo, and recognition on the website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament.
(1 Available) Includes Foursome. Large Professional sign at the entrance, professional sign on putting green with logo, recognition on website, social media, news releases, and in the tournament
Medium Professional Sign on course with your logo & recognition on website, social media, news releases, and in tournament
Includes Foursome, 1 Tee Sponsor sign and recognition in the tournament.
Foursome
Tee Sponsor Sign
Lunch starts at 2:30pm. Silent Auction, Raffles, Food, & Beverages
$
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