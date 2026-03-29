Horizon Band and Guard Boosters, Inc

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Horizon Band and Guard Boosters, Inc

About this event

Horizon Band & Guard Orlando Experience

$5 Donation
$5
$10 Donation
$10
$25 Donation
$25
$50 Donation
$50
Name Sponsorship
$100

For $100 donations, we will include your family, company or organization name on the back of one of the shirts.

1/4 Shirt Logo Sponsorship
$125

With a $125 donation, your company or organization’s logo will be featured on the back of the shirt, occupying a quarter of the design space.

1/2 Shirt Logo Sponsorship
$250

With a $250 donation, your company or organization’s logo will be featured on the back of the shirt, occupying half of the design space.

Full Shirt Logo Sponsorship
$500

With a $500 donation, your company or organization’s logo will be featured on the back of the shirt, occupying all of the design space.

Add a donation for Horizon Band and Guard Boosters, Inc

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