Horizon Band & Guard Orlando Experience

About this event
For $100 donations, we will include your family, company or organization name on the back of one of the shirts.
With a $125 donation, your company or organization’s logo will be featured on the back of the shirt, occupying a quarter of the design space.
With a $250 donation, your company or organization’s logo will be featured on the back of the shirt, occupying half of the design space.
With a $500 donation, your company or organization’s logo will be featured on the back of the shirt, occupying all of the design space.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!