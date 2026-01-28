Horizon Health Inc

Hosted by

Horizon Health Inc

About this event

Horizon Health Golf Classic

603 Park Ave SE

Pierz, MN 56364, USA

Team of 4
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy a day of golfing, with hot dogs and donuts to start - a golf cart and golfing - and end the day with a hot meal.

Team of 4 - Mail in your $320 Check
Free

Enjoy a day of golfing, with hot dogs and donuts to start - a golf cart and golfing - and end the day with a hot meal. Mail your payment to 320-468-6451. (We don't have a check/cash option for mulligans, but you can include any mulligans with the amount you pay.)

Mail checks or drop off cash to Horizon Health, Inc. 26814 143rd St, Pierz, MN 56364

Mulligan
$25

Up to 4 mulligans per team. Get a "redo" on a bad shot.

Hole or Game Sponsor
$250

Get your name and logo professionally displayed at a hole and in our promo material. You can have a table at the hole if you want and give out freebies.

Corporate Sponsor
$750

Includes a team of 4 golfers and a hole/game sponsorship. Your business name and logo will be displayed at a hole and recognized in event promotions.

Raffle/Silent Auction
Free

Donate an item, gift card, or package for our silent auction. Your business name will be listed with your donated item and mentioned during the event.

Add a donation for Horizon Health Inc

$

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