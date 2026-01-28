Horizon Health Golf Classic

Enjoy a day of golfing, with hot dogs and donuts to start - a golf cart and golfing - and end the day with a hot meal. Mail your payment to 320-468-6451. (We don't have a check/cash option for mulligans, but you can include any mulligans with the amount you pay.)



Mail checks or drop off cash to Horizon Health, Inc. 26814 143rd St, Pierz, MN 56364