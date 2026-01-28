Horizon Health Golf Classic

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About this event
Enjoy a day of golfing, with hot dogs and donuts to start - a golf cart and golfing - and end the day with a hot meal.
Enjoy a day of golfing, with hot dogs and donuts to start - a golf cart and golfing - and end the day with a hot meal. Mail your payment to 320-468-6451. (We don't have a check/cash option for mulligans, but you can include any mulligans with the amount you pay.)
Mail checks or drop off cash to Horizon Health, Inc. 26814 143rd St, Pierz, MN 56364
Up to 4 mulligans per team. Get a "redo" on a bad shot.
Get your name and logo professionally displayed at a hole and in our promo material. You can have a table at the hole if you want and give out freebies.
Includes a team of 4 golfers and a hole/game sponsorship. Your business name and logo will be displayed at a hole and recognized in event promotions.
Donate an item, gift card, or package for our silent auction. Your business name will be listed with your donated item and mentioned during the event.
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