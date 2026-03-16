Horizon Orchestra Silent Auction

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Auditorium Lobby
Starting bid
Includes Board game Disney Pictopia, UNO Flip, Card Game Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza, and a deck of Blue Playing Cards.
Starting bid
Items included are several types of Tea, Cold Brew Infusion Mason Jar, Mug, Travel mug, and recipe!
Starting bid
Rosehip Hibiscus Tea, Lavender Shower Steamers, Lavender Rosewood Bodywash, Lavender Rosewood Hand Soap, Sandalwood & Yuzu Body Lotion, White Lavender & Cream Candle, Micellar Water Face Towelettes, Under Eye Masks, OPI Nail Laquer
Starting bid
Custom Music-Themed Cobler Dish, Custom "All You Need is Love and Music" Handtowel, Wisk, Measuring Cups, Sugar, Flour, Brownie Mix, Krusteaz Pancake Mix.
Starting bid
Courtesy of "Images of Rocky Mountain National Park" Erik Stensland Photography.
Starting bid
Pretzel Snacks, Marvel Oreos, Junior Mints, Orville Kettle Corn Popcorn, Sour Patch Kids, M&Ms, $15 Krispy Kreme Gift Card.
Starting bid
Pink Pet Mat, All-Breed Pet Brush, 4x6 Pet Frame, Super-Stick Lint Roller
Starting bid
Four $15 Gift Cards to McDonalds, Raisin' Canes, Crumble Cookie, Subway
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Custom "Without Music, Life would Bb" Handtowel, Horizon Orchestra T-Shirt (size Large, exchangeable w/ Mr. Duran) 10ft Heavy-Duty USBc Cable, Kaplan Premium Rosin, Micro-Fiber Polishing Cloth
Starting bid
Trouble Board Game, Five Crowns Card Game, Ninja Cat Cucumber Attack Card Game, Purple Playing Cards
Starting bid
Large Fleece Throw Blanket, Glazed Cinnamon Roll Candle, 2 headbands, 4 Bamboo-Fiber Face masks.
Starting bid
GenSmak Card Game, Playing Cards
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