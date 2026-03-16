Hosted by

Horizon High School Band Parent Association

About this event

Sales closed

Horizon Orchestra Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Auditorium Lobby

Disney Game Night Set item
Disney Game Night Set
$30

Starting bid

Includes Board game Disney Pictopia, UNO Flip, Card Game Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza, and a deck of Blue Playing Cards.

Snarky Tea Basket item
Snarky Tea Basket
$40

Starting bid

Items included are several types of Tea, Cold Brew Infusion Mason Jar, Mug, Travel mug, and recipe!

Spa Night Basket! item
Spa Night Basket! item
Spa Night Basket!
$50

Starting bid

Rosehip Hibiscus Tea, Lavender Shower Steamers, Lavender Rosewood Bodywash, Lavender Rosewood Hand Soap, Sandalwood & Yuzu Body Lotion, White Lavender & Cream Candle, Micellar Water Face Towelettes, Under Eye Masks, OPI Nail Laquer

Baker's Night Basket item
Baker's Night Basket item
Baker's Night Basket
$40

Starting bid

Custom Music-Themed Cobler Dish, Custom "All You Need is Love and Music" Handtowel, Wisk, Measuring Cups, Sugar, Flour, Brownie Mix, Krusteaz Pancake Mix.

"Other Side of the Storm" Print item
"Other Side of the Storm" Print item
"Other Side of the Storm" Print
$60

Starting bid

Courtesy of "Images of Rocky Mountain National Park" Erik Stensland Photography.

Movie Night Snack Basket item
Movie Night Snack Basket
$25

Starting bid

Pretzel Snacks, Marvel Oreos, Junior Mints, Orville Kettle Corn Popcorn, Sour Patch Kids, M&Ms, $15 Krispy Kreme Gift Card.

Pet Care Basket item
Pet Care Basket
$25

Starting bid

Pink Pet Mat, All-Breed Pet Brush, 4x6 Pet Frame, Super-Stick Lint Roller

Gift Card Galore! item
Gift Card Galore! item
Gift Card Galore!
$15

Starting bid

Four $15 Gift Cards to McDonalds, Raisin' Canes, Crumble Cookie, Subway

Horizon Music Basket! item
Horizon Music Basket!
$25

Starting bid

Custom "Without Music, Life would Bb" Handtowel, Horizon Orchestra T-Shirt (size Large, exchangeable w/ Mr. Duran) 10ft Heavy-Duty USBc Cable, Kaplan Premium Rosin, Micro-Fiber Polishing Cloth

Trouble Game Night! item
Trouble Game Night!
$30

Starting bid

Trouble Board Game, Five Crowns Card Game, Ninja Cat Cucumber Attack Card Game, Purple Playing Cards

Cozy Pamper Basket item
Cozy Pamper Basket item
Cozy Pamper Basket
$25

Starting bid

Large Fleece Throw Blanket, Glazed Cinnamon Roll Candle, 2 headbands, 4 Bamboo-Fiber Face masks.

GenSmak Card Game & Cards! item
GenSmak Card Game & Cards!
$30

Starting bid

GenSmak Card Game, Playing Cards

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