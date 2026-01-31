Horizon Over the Spectrum

Horizon Over the Spectrum's Sensory-Friendly Family Fun Day (In honor of Autism Awareness Month)

5585 Rockbridge Rd SW

Stone Mountain, GA 30088, USA

General Admission
Free

Register for your event tickets. Each ticket includes access to sensory bins, cooking demos, and all event activities!

"Spectrum Champion" Sponsorship
$1,000

Spectrum Champion Sponsorship Includes:

• Premier logo placement on all event signage and banners.
• Large logo featured prominently on the event website.
• Three (3) dedicated social media "Partner Spotlight" posts.
• Complimentary Premium Vendor Booth in a high-traffic area.
• Verbal recognition during event announcements.

"Inclusion Partner" Sponsorship
$500

Inclusion Partner Sponsorship Includes:

• Logo featured on the event flyer and website.
• One (1) dedicated social media shout-out.
• Complimentary Vendor Booth.
• Inclusion in our "Thank You" signage at the event entrance.

"Community Friend" Sponsorship
$250

Community Friend Sponsorship Includes:

• Business name listed on the event website and event signage.
• Group recognition in a "Community Partners" social media post.
• Opportunity to include promotional materials in our family welcome bags.

Resource Vendor
$50

Resource Vendor Includes:

• One (1) 10x10 outdoor space to engage with families and share your mission.
• Requirement: We ask all vendors to provide a simple sensory-friendly activity or small giveaway at their table.

Silent Auction Donor – In-Kind
Free

Showcase your business by donating a gift certificate, product, or family experience. All donors will receive recognition on the Silent Auction table and during the bidding process.

