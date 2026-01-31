Horizon Over the Spectrum's Sensory-Friendly Family Fun Day (In honor of Autism Awareness Month)

Hosted by
About this event
Register for your event tickets. Each ticket includes access to sensory bins, cooking demos, and all event activities!
Spectrum Champion Sponsorship Includes:
• Premier logo placement on all event signage and banners.
• Large logo featured prominently on the event website.
• Three (3) dedicated social media "Partner Spotlight" posts.
• Complimentary Premium Vendor Booth in a high-traffic area.
• Verbal recognition during event announcements.
Inclusion Partner Sponsorship Includes:
• Logo featured on the event flyer and website.
• One (1) dedicated social media shout-out.
• Complimentary Vendor Booth.
• Inclusion in our "Thank You" signage at the event entrance.
Community Friend Sponsorship Includes:
• Business name listed on the event website and event signage.
• Group recognition in a "Community Partners" social media post.
• Opportunity to include promotional materials in our family welcome bags.
Resource Vendor Includes:
• One (1) 10x10 outdoor space to engage with families and share your mission.
• Requirement: We ask all vendors to provide a simple sensory-friendly activity or small giveaway at their table.
Showcase your business by donating a gift certificate, product, or family experience. All donors will receive recognition on the Silent Auction table and during the bidding process.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!