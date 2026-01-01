Horizon Over the Spectrum's “Share the Love” Online Auction

The Item: Enjoy six months of art, culture, and family connection with a Dual/Family Membership to the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.



This membership provides opportunities for enriching museum visits, rotating exhibitions, and creative exploration for adults and children alike. It’s a wonderful way to spend quality time together while engaging with one of Atlanta’s most beloved cultural institutions.



The Impact: Your bid for this membership helps us curate and provide inclusive community experiences. Just as art opens doors to new perspectives, your support ensures families navigating the autism journey have access to welcoming environments where they can connect and thrive.



Estimated Value: $62.50





Donated by the High Museum of Art