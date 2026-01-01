Horizon Over the Spectrum's “Share the Love” Online Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
The Item: Enjoy six months of art, culture, and family connection with a Dual/Family Membership to the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.
This membership provides opportunities for enriching museum visits, rotating exhibitions, and creative exploration for adults and children alike. It’s a wonderful way to spend quality time together while engaging with one of Atlanta’s most beloved cultural institutions.
The Impact: Your bid for this membership helps us curate and provide inclusive community experiences. Just as art opens doors to new perspectives, your support ensures families navigating the autism journey have access to welcoming environments where they can connect and thrive.
Estimated Value: $62.50
Donated by the High Museum of Art
Starting bid
The Item: Create magical family memories with an Admit Four voucher to the Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta.
This experience includes admission for four to:
• A Family Series performance
• The Create-A-Puppet™ Workshop
• Entry to the Worlds of Puppetry Museum
It’s an engaging, imaginative outing that blends storytelling, creativity, and hands-on fun—perfect for families looking for an arts-based experience everyone can enjoy.
Valid for select Family Series performances
Expires: May 31, 2027
The Impact: While you enjoy the magic of puppetry, your contribution directly funds our sensory-friendly programs. We believe every child deserves to experience the arts in a setting that respects their sensory needs, and your bid makes those tailored experiences possible.
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by the Center for Puppetry Arts
Starting bid
The Item: Dive into an unforgettable experience with Two Anytime General Admission tickets to the Georgia Aquarium—one of the largest and most renowned aquariums in the world.
This ticket grants admission to:
• All main galleries and exhibits
• Dolphin and sea lion presentations (reservation required day of visit)
• An immersive, educational experience for guests of all ages
Perfect for families, date days, or a special outing—especially for children who enjoy calming, visual sensory experiences.
Expires: December 31, 2026
Valid for two guests
The Impact: As you explore the wonders of the ocean, you are helping us provide vital family support for those in our community. Your generosity allows us to provide resources and guidance to families as they navigate the complexities of the autism journey.
Estimated Value: $130
Donated by Georgia Aquarium
Starting bid
The Item: Enjoy a fun and flavorful experience with a Raising Cane’s Gift Basket, packed with goodies the whole family will love.
This basket includes:
• A small cooler
• Free meal and/or drink cards
• Fun Cane’s swag such as koozies, keychains, and lip balm
• A plush puppy—a favorite for kids!
Perfect for family nights, quick meals on the go, or a little Cane’s love at home.
The Impact: This "Family Fun" basket does more than provide a great meal—it fuels our mission to create an endless impact. Every dollar raised helps sustain the daily operations that allow us to be a consistent, reliable partner for families who need us most.
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
Starting bid
The Item: Explore, laugh, and make memories together with a Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventure—a fun, interactive experience designed for families, friends, or groups.
This digital experience includes:
• A Single Hunt Pass for up to 10 players
• Flexible gameplay using the Let’s Roam mobile app
• The freedom to choose from scavenger hunts in cities and locations nationwide
• An engaging way to explore, problem-solve, and connect together
Perfect for family outings, birthday fun, team bonding, or a unique weekend activity.
The Impact: A scavenger hunt is all about finding the way forward, and your bid helps families do exactly that through our advocacy and support services. You are helping us provide the "map" for families to navigate life on the spectrum with confidence and joy.
Estimated Value: $150
Donated by Let’s Roam
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!