Horizon West Partner With Your Wolves

Join the Wolves Business Alliance and showcase your company to the Horizon West Wolves community. Members receive premium visibility with logo placement on our official website, team banners at all home games and events, and monthly social media shoutouts. As a token of our appreciation, each partner will receive a certificate of recognition. To participate, businesses must provide a special offer or discount exclusively for Wolves families and athletes.
WOLVES SILVER
$1,500
No expiration
Show your support as a Wolves Silver Sponsor and gain valuable exposure within the Horizon West Wolves community. This package includes your company logo on our website and team banners at all home games and events. You'll have the chance to set up a promotional booth at one home game and receive a verbal shoutout during announcements. Your business will also be featured in one dedicated social media post and one email newsletter sent to all program families. A certificate of appreciation is provided in recognition of your partnership.
WOLVES GOLD
$3,000
No expiration
Stand out as a Wolves Gold Sponsor with premium brand visibility and deeper community engagement. Enjoy prominent logo placement on the Horizon West Wolves website and team banners at all home games and events. Connect directly with families by setting up a promotional booth at two home games and being recognized during all home game announcements. Your business will receive a dedicated social media shoutout, be featured in two email newsletters, and be highlighted in a featured post on our social media pages. To honor your support, you'll also receive a personalized plaque of appreciation.
