Horizon West Partner With Your Wolves

Show your support as a Wolves Silver Sponsor and gain valuable exposure within the Horizon West Wolves community. This package includes your company logo on our website and team banners at all home games and events. You'll have the chance to set up a promotional booth at one home game and receive a verbal shoutout during announcements. Your business will also be featured in one dedicated social media post and one email newsletter sent to all program families. A certificate of appreciation is provided in recognition of your partnership.

