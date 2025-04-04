Horizons Working Circle

This session is a real-time volunteer collaboration space. We’ll work together—sharing ideas, reviewing drafts, and building out content or plans in shared documents. This is an unpaid volunteer opportunity, but your time counts toward certifications like GISP, and helps move NorthStar’s mission forward. All are welcome. Show up as you are and help shape a racially-just geography, one session at a time.

