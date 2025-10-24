Horner Cycling Foundation's Online Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
This basket is a great gift for the holiday party host! Includes: Croccantini Mini, Coro Charcuterie, Dark Chocolate Almonds, Zen Party Mix, Sweet Middles, Coffee, Pacific Popcorn, Cascade Sparkling Water, Stellar Pretzels, Smith Rock Nuts, Rudy's Noogies, and Venchi Chocolates.
Starting bid
Enjoy this basket of the following:
2 Summer Sausage
1 Original Sticks - 12pack
1 Pepper Sticks - 12pack
1 Pepper 10 Sticks - 12pack
$50 Gift Card
Starting bid
Bucket list challenge! Do the 4 iconic Central Oregon mountain bike races that Mudslinger Events puts on in 2026. Included are:
An entry to the Sisters Stampede, May 24th, 2026.
An entry to Bend Dirt Fest, July 11th, 2026. Team of three.
An entry to the High Cascade 100, July 18th, 2026.
An entry to the Ring of Fire, Sept. 26th.
Starting bid
Enjoy chatting on the bike with one of the best story tellers around, Tour of Spain Champion, Chris Horner. Bring a guest or two and be prepared to ride a classic Central Oregon ride. Day and time mutually agreed upon.
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 tickets to the Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors game on Friday, January 23 at 7 p.m. at the MODA Center. 2 parking passes are included. Section 113, Row K, 17-20.
Starting bid
Bend Yoga Center is proud to provide you the opportunity to practice a wide variety of yoga styles in their studio.
Starting bid
The winner of this package will work directly with Castelli on sizing. Included in the package are bib-tights, gloves, overshoes and a jacket.
Starting bid
Having a multitude of restaurant gift cards in your wallet makes those nights where you don't want to cook at home, easy! Enjoy at $75 gift card to Ken's Artisan Pizza, $25 to Pizza Mondo, $50 gift card to Mountain Burger, $50 gift card to McMenamins, $25 gift card to Spork, and $100 to the Row at Tetherow.
Starting bid
Donated from downtown Bend's Leapin Lizard, your kids will love this! Includes a Mini Clay World Pet Adoption book and activity kit, Stem Experiment Kit-Halfpipe the Shredding Skater Robot, Morf-Advanced Fidget Toy, Ankylo 3D Cardboard Model Kit and Bigfoot Bendy.
Starting bid
Seahorse Chocolate is a single origin craft chocolate studio in Bend, Oregon. We drum roast small batches of cocoa beans to bring out each varietals unique flavors.
5 bar sampler .5 oz
1.75 oz Dominican Republic Zorzal Bar
1.75 oz Dark Milk Vegan Bar
1.75 oz Ecuador Camino Verde bar
1.75 oz Ghana Three Mountains bar
6.2 oz Tanzania Cocoa Mix
Starting bid
Enjoy two iconic Oregon experiences. 2 passes to the Portland Japanese Garden and 2 tickets to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
Nestled in the scenic west hills of Portland, Oregon, Portland Japanese Garden is a refuge of tranquility and beauty which has been proclaimed the most authentic Japanese garden outside of Japan.
All ticket voucher reservations are subject to performances with availability of 50 seats or more at the time of booking. All Opening performances are excluded and reservation options exclude A+ zone seating. Valid until the end of the 2026 season.
Starting bid
10 treatments. Chose 1-2 per week for 5 weeks or 10 weeks. Value $1,000
Class IV laser therapy uses high-intensity light to penetrate deep into muscles, tendons, and joints—stimulating cellular repair, reducing inflammation, and accelerating recovery. It’s a safe, non-invasive treatment widely used in sports medicine to relieve pain and enhance healing after injury or surgery.
Starting bid
Local Bend company, Spurcycle is rooted in practicality and rewarding relationships. We’re the team behind a carefully executed collection of bicycle accessories that have become iconic favorites for many.
Put simply, they’re rewarding to own for a long time—especially when put to use regularly.
Enjoy this collection of unique bike accessories that includes a key clip, original bell, mini tool set, R series mirror 35 mm, and a Must Go Hard bottle.
Starting bid
Otters, porcupines, owls, oh my! Encounter wildlife up close, explore the history and culture of the wild West and take in beautiful art. The High Desert Museum is a cultural gem set on 135 acres of awe. It’s no wonder visitors voted us one of the best things to do in Bend Oregon!
Wind down and treat the family to lunch at the Row in Tetherow.
Starting bid
This basket donated by 3rd Street Beverages, has all the tools that you need to host a holiday party. Included are as follows::
Colonel E.H. Taylor small batch straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey, 750 ml bottle.
2023 La Posta Paulucci Malbec.
Sunriver Brewing Co Wood Series Whiskey Barrel stout.
Multi-tool hammer.
$20 gift card to 3rd St. Beverages.
Cocktail cherries from Tempus Fugit Spirits.
Bitters infused sugar cubes from Cellar Door.
Old Forester Bohemian spiced cherry and chocolate bitters.
Pint glass and cozys.
Monopoly Board Crawl Game.
Starting bid
Erica E. Rolniak is a Licensed Massage Therapist and Certified Medical Massage Practitioner with 20 years of experience in the profession. Her interest in therapeutic bodywork stemmed from her undergraduate studies in Exercise Physiology and Physical Therapy. She served six years as an instructor in the Massage Therapy program at Bend’s own Central Oregon Community College.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Valid anytime Mon-Thurs, or after 12 p.m. Fri-Sun. Expires 11/2=30/2026. Cart included.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Local artist, Mary Medrano, has participated in numerous group shows and has won several awards, most recently the Benchmark Award from Art In The High Desert in 2016.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy this $100 gift card to FootZone and a water bottle. Run with a friend to Tetherow Resort and grab lunch at the Row with this $50 gift card.
Starting bid
Horner Cycling Foundation Executive Director will make and deliver chocolate chip cookies every month from December to May of 2026. Must live in Bend.
Starting bid
Use this bag to put your alpine or snowboard boots in the bottom compartment, and your jacket and other gear in the top compartment so everything stays dry!
