Hosted by

Horner Cycling Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Horner Cycling Foundation's Online Auction

Pick-up location

250 NW Franklin Ave ste 101, Bend, OR 97703, USA

Newport Market Gourmet Basket item
Newport Market Gourmet Basket item
Newport Market Gourmet Basket item
Newport Market Gourmet Basket
$75

Starting bid

This basket is a great gift for the holiday party host! Includes: Croccantini Mini, Coro Charcuterie, Dark Chocolate Almonds, Zen Party Mix, Sweet Middles, Coffee, Pacific Popcorn, Cascade Sparkling Water, Stellar Pretzels, Smith Rock Nuts, Rudy's Noogies, and Venchi Chocolates.

Maui Nui Venison Gift Basket item
Maui Nui Venison Gift Basket
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy this basket of the following:
2 Summer Sausage
1 Original Sticks - 12pack
1 Pepper Sticks - 12pack
1 Pepper 10 Sticks - 12pack
$50 Gift Card

Celebrate Dirt with Mudlsinger Events in 2026 item
Celebrate Dirt with Mudlsinger Events in 2026 item
Celebrate Dirt with Mudlsinger Events in 2026 item
Celebrate Dirt with Mudlsinger Events in 2026
$200

Starting bid

Bucket list challenge! Do the 4 iconic Central Oregon mountain bike races that Mudslinger Events puts on in 2026. Included are:

An entry to the Sisters Stampede, May 24th, 2026.

An entry to Bend Dirt Fest, July 11th, 2026. Team of three.

An entry to the High Cascade 100, July 18th, 2026.

An entry to the Ring of Fire, Sept. 26th.


Ride with Chris Horner item
Ride with Chris Horner item
Ride with Chris Horner item
Ride with Chris Horner
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy chatting on the bike with one of the best story tellers around, Tour of Spain Champion, Chris Horner. Bring a guest or two and be prepared to ride a classic Central Oregon ride. Day and time mutually agreed upon.

4 NBA tickets with parking item
4 NBA tickets with parking
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 tickets to the Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors game on Friday, January 23 at 7 p.m. at the MODA Center. 2 parking passes are included. Section 113, Row K, 17-20.

1 month-unlimited membership, Bend Yoga Center item
1 month-unlimited membership, Bend Yoga Center
$50

Starting bid

Bend Yoga Center is proud to provide you the opportunity to practice a wide variety of yoga styles in their studio.

Castelli Women's Winter Kit item
Castelli Women's Winter Kit item
Castelli Women's Winter Kit
$250

Starting bid

The winner of this package will work directly with Castelli on sizing. Included in the package are bib-tights, gloves, overshoes and a jacket.

What's for Dinner Tonight? item
What's for Dinner Tonight?
$100

Starting bid

Having a multitude of restaurant gift cards in your wallet makes those nights where you don't want to cook at home, easy! Enjoy at $75 gift card to Ken's Artisan Pizza, $25 to Pizza Mondo, $50 gift card to Mountain Burger, $50 gift card to McMenamins, $25 gift card to Spork, and $100 to the Row at Tetherow.

Creative Children's Package item
Creative Children's Package item
Creative Children's Package
$45

Starting bid

Donated from downtown Bend's Leapin Lizard, your kids will love this! Includes a Mini Clay World Pet Adoption book and activity kit, Stem Experiment Kit-Halfpipe the Shredding Skater Robot, Morf-Advanced Fidget Toy, Ankylo 3D Cardboard Model Kit and Bigfoot Bendy.

Seahorse Chocolate Gift Box #1 item
Seahorse Chocolate Gift Box #1
$40

Starting bid

Seahorse Chocolate is a single origin craft chocolate studio in Bend, Oregon. We drum roast small batches of cocoa beans to bring out each varietals unique flavors.

5 bar sampler .5 oz

1.75 oz Dominican Republic Zorzal Bar

1.75 oz Dark Milk Vegan Bar

1.75 oz Ecuador Camino Verde bar

1.75 oz Ghana Three Mountains bar

6.2 oz Tanzania Cocoa Mix

Portland Japanese Garden and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival item
Portland Japanese Garden and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival item
Portland Japanese Garden and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy two iconic Oregon experiences. 2 passes to the Portland Japanese Garden and 2 tickets to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.


Nestled in the scenic west hills of Portland, Oregon, Portland Japanese Garden is a refuge of tranquility and beauty which has been proclaimed the most authentic Japanese garden outside of Japan.


All ticket voucher reservations are subject to performances with availability of 50 seats or more at the time of booking. All Opening performances are excluded and reservation options exclude A+ zone seating. Valid until the end of the 2026 season.

Orthopedic Laser Treatment Package #1 item
Orthopedic Laser Treatment Package #1 item
Orthopedic Laser Treatment Package #1
$250

Starting bid

10 treatments. Chose 1-2 per week for 5 weeks or 10 weeks. Value $1,000

Class IV laser therapy uses high-intensity light to penetrate deep into muscles, tendons, and joints—stimulating cellular repair, reducing inflammation, and accelerating recovery. It’s a safe, non-invasive treatment widely used in sports medicine to relieve pain and enhance healing after injury or surgery.

Spurcycle Products item
Spurcycle Products item
Spurcycle Products item
Spurcycle Products
$100

Starting bid

Local Bend company, Spurcycle is rooted in practicality and rewarding relationships. We’re the team behind a carefully executed collection of bicycle accessories that have become iconic favorites for many.


Put simply, they’re rewarding to own for a long time—especially when put to use regularly.


Enjoy this collection of unique bike accessories that includes a key clip, original bell, mini tool set, R series mirror 35 mm, and a Must Go Hard bottle.

4 passes to the High Desert Museum, $50 gift card to the Row item
4 passes to the High Desert Museum, $50 gift card to the Row item
4 passes to the High Desert Museum, $50 gift card to the Row
$60

Starting bid

Otters, porcupines, owls, oh my! Encounter wildlife up close, explore the history and culture of the wild West and take in beautiful art. The High Desert Museum is a cultural gem set on 135 acres of awe. It’s no wonder visitors voted us one of the best things to do in Bend Oregon!


Wind down and treat the family to lunch at the Row in Tetherow.

Cocktail Time item
Cocktail Time
$125

Starting bid

This basket donated by 3rd Street Beverages, has all the tools that you need to host a holiday party. Included are as follows::

Colonel E.H. Taylor small batch straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey, 750 ml bottle.

2023 La Posta Paulucci Malbec.

Sunriver Brewing Co Wood Series Whiskey Barrel stout.

Multi-tool hammer.

$20 gift card to 3rd St. Beverages.

Cocktail cherries from Tempus Fugit Spirits.

Bitters infused sugar cubes from Cellar Door.

Old Forester Bohemian spiced cherry and chocolate bitters.

Pint glass and cozys.

Monopoly Board Crawl Game.

2, 30 minute manual therapy/massage treatments #1 item
2, 30 minute manual therapy/massage treatments #1 item
2, 30 minute manual therapy/massage treatments #1
$100

Starting bid

Erica E. Rolniak is a Licensed Massage Therapist and Certified Medical Massage Practitioner with 20 years of experience in the profession. Her interest in therapeutic bodywork stemmed from her undergraduate studies in Exercise Physiology and Physical Therapy. She served six years as an instructor in the Massage Therapy program at Bend’s own Central Oregon Community College.

Seahorse Chocolate Gift Box #2 item
Seahorse Chocolate Gift Box #2
$40

Starting bid

Seahorse Chocolate is a single origin craft chocolate studio in Bend, Oregon. We drum roast small batches of cocoa beans to bring out each varietals unique flavors.

5 bar sampler .5 oz

1.75 oz Dominican Republic Zorzal Bar

1.75 oz Dark Milk Vegan Bar

1.75 oz Ecuador Camino Verde bar

1.75 oz Ghana Three Mountains bar

6.2 oz Tanzania Cocoa Mix

Two-some of 18 holes at Meadow Lakes Golf Course item
Two-some of 18 holes at Meadow Lakes Golf Course item
Two-some of 18 holes at Meadow Lakes Golf Course
$50

Starting bid

Valid anytime Mon-Thurs, or after 12 p.m. Fri-Sun. Expires 11/2=30/2026. Cart included.

Orthopedic Laser Treatment Package #2 item
Orthopedic Laser Treatment Package #2 item
Orthopedic Laser Treatment Package #2
$250

Starting bid

10 treatments. Chose 1-2 per week for 5 weeks or 10 weeks. Value $1,000

Class IV laser therapy uses high-intensity light to penetrate deep into muscles, tendons, and joints—stimulating cellular repair, reducing inflammation, and accelerating recovery. It’s a safe, non-invasive treatment widely used in sports medicine to relieve pain and enhance healing after injury or surgery.

9x12 acrylic painting item
9x12 acrylic painting item
9x12 acrylic painting
$25

Starting bid

Local artist, Mary Medrano, has participated in numerous group shows and has won several awards, most recently the Benchmark Award from Art In The High Desert in 2016.

2, 30 minute manual therapy/massage treatments #2 item
2, 30 minute manual therapy/massage treatments #2 item
2, 30 minute manual therapy/massage treatments #2
$100

Starting bid

Erica E. Rolniak is a Licensed Massage Therapist and Certified Medical Massage Practitioner with 20 years of experience in the profession. Her interest in therapeutic bodywork stemmed from her undergraduate studies in Exercise Physiology and Physical Therapy. She served six years as an instructor in the Massage Therapy program at Bend’s own Central Oregon Community College.

Castelli Men's Winter Kit item
Castelli Men's Winter Kit item
Castelli Men's Winter Kit
$250

Starting bid

The winner of this package will work directly with Castelli on sizing. Included in the package are bib-tights, gloves, overshoes and a jacket.

FootZone and the Row item
FootZone and the Row item
FootZone and the Row
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy this $100 gift card to FootZone and a water bottle. Run with a friend to Tetherow Resort and grab lunch at the Row with this $50 gift card.

Cookies from Molly item
Cookies from Molly
$75

Starting bid

Horner Cycling Foundation Executive Director will make and deliver chocolate chip cookies every month from December to May of 2026. Must live in Bend.

Dakine Boot Bag item
Dakine Boot Bag item
Dakine Boot Bag item
Dakine Boot Bag
$40

Starting bid

Use this bag to put your alpine or snowboard boots in the bottom compartment, and your jacket and other gear in the top compartment so everything stays dry!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!